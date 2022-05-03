Spokane police respond to five reported shootings in two hours Monday night, one injured

May 3—Spokane police responded to five reports of shootings Monday night in less than two hours. One woman was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

At 10:37 p.m. police received multiple reports of shots fired in near Helena Street and Dalton Avenue in northeast Spokane, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Police arrived to find a parked car with multiple bullet holes and other evidence of a shooting. No victims were located at the location and no one believed to be involved was on scene when police arrived.

At 11:13 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of West Knox Avenue after callers reported hearing shooting. Another unoccupied parked car was found shot multiple times. Investigators found evidence of at least a dozen shots fired. No one involved in the shooting remained on scene, police said.

At 11:40 p.m., multiple callers reported a shot fired on the 1300 block of East Sanson Avenue. Officers responded but didn't find evidence of a shooting

At 11:58 p.m. a caller said someone had been shot at a home on the 1600 block of East Dalton Avenue, near where the first shooting was reported.

A woman with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses told police shooters walked into the home and fired about 20 rounds inside, police said. There were multiple small children and numerous adults in the home a the time.

Lastly at 12:18 a.m. five to six shots were reported on the 1300 block of West Alice Ave. Officers responded and found no evidence of a shooting.

All of the reports were being investigated as of early Tuesday morning, police said. Along with any possible connection between the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.