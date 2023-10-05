Spokane police seeks public's help finding 62-year-old man with dementia

Oct. 4—Spokane police is asking for the public's help locating a 62-year-old man with dementia who went missing Tuesday.

Police received a call from the home where Roger Herndon lives shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday saying he was missing, according to a police news release. He was last seen in the area of Hamilton Street and Illinois Avenue.

Police said Herndon often goes to Mission Park or to Safeway on Mission Avenue and Hamilton Street.

Herndon is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 100-pound white man with hazel eyes and a bald head. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and blue pants the last time he was seen.

If you see Herndon or know his whereabouts, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.