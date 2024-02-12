Spokane police shoot, kill man after he reportedly shot woman multiple times

Feb. 12—Spokane police shot and killed a man after police say he shot a woman early Monday morning at a northeast Spokane home a few blocks from Rogers High School.

Police received a call at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Wellesley Avenue from a woman who reported a man staying with her was threatening her with a gun, Interim Police Chief Justin Lundgren told reporters near the scene of the shootings.

While she was speaking with dispatchers, they could hear what sounded like gunshots over the phone and the woman indicated she had been shot. The call was disconnected and officers were dispatched to the scene, Lundgren said.

The woman's son then called 911 from the home. He reported he was able to monitor cameras inside the residence to see what was happening but was unable to safely leave the home.

Lundgren said the son reported his mother had been shot and a man was still inside with a gun.

As the son monitored the situation and officers began to assemble in the area, the son found an opportunity to leave the home and made contact with officers outside.

Lundgren said police learned at one point the woman and the suspect who was armed with a handgun were isolated from each other in the house.

At that point, officers entered the residence to rescue the victim and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Officers and Spokane Fire Department personnel provided medical aid to the suspect but he died at the scene, Lundgren said.

He said the woman was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds from the first shooting. Lundgren said the woman was shot in the arm and neck. Her condition was unknown Monday morning.

No officers were injured.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating with the Washington State Patrol serving as the lead investigating agency.

Wellesley Avenue from Nevada to Perry streets was closed Monday morning. Several law enforcement vehicles were on scene in the rainy weather.

The shooting is the third involving law enforcement in Spokane County in nearly two weeks.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed 55-year-old Richard Rogissart after Rogissart reportedly swung an axe at deputies during a standoff Jan. 30 in north Spokane. The next night, Spokane police officers shot and killed 43-year-old Craig Anglisano after investigators say Anglisano raised a gun at officers on the South Hill.

"It has been a very violent period over the last couple of weeks," Lundgren said.