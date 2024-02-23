Spokane police want help finding missing 27-year-old woman

Feb. 22—Spokane police are asking for the public's help locating a 27-year-old Indigenous woman who went missing Wednesday in north Spokane.

Lenetta Moses was last seen at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Division Street and Cozza Drive, according to a police news release. Moses was on foot wearing a long-sleeved black sweatshirt and black jogger-style pants.

She is 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her cheek.

Moses wears a hearing aid and speaks Salish, so she requires the help of an interpreter.

Moses is at "high risk" because of mental health concerns, police said.

Those who know where she is should call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, police said. Reference case No. 2024-20033139.