Spokane school superintendent to retire, board picks principal as next leader

Della Bell-Freeman, superintendent of the Spokane school district, will retire June 30 after a 32-year career in education.

She will retire at the end of June after 32 years in public education, the last half in administrative roles.

Before moving to Christian County in 2019, Bell-Freeman was a teacher, principal and English language arts and music curriculum chair in Moberly and then a principal and assistant superintendent in Montgomery County.

"Working with our students, families, staff, and the community has been an incredible honor. These last five years at this district have been particularly rewarding," Bell-Freeman said, in a letter announcing her retirement.

"I feel truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with a solution-oriented Board of Education that focuses on the needs of our students and work alongside a dedicated team of education professionals, exceptional students, and engaged families who enabled me to achieve my professional goals in creating a nurturing learning environment."

The 750-student district is 25 miles south of Springfield.

In 2021, Spokane was named the Missouri Association of Rural Education's Outstanding Rural School District. That same year, it was named the Early Education Program of the Year from the FutureBuilders initiative of the Missouri School Boards' Association.

Front row, from left, Becky Justis, Kelly Krauch, Della Bell-Freeman, Jessica Burke, Emily Martin, Terri Burkhart. Back row, from left: Kody Finstad, Jeremy Truitt, Richard Johnson, John Armitage, Jason Nockunas, Kent Doyle, Roger Ward

"We've also seen increased staff recognition, successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID pandemic, and maintained a steadfast commitment to our students' academic achievement," Bell-Freeman said. "Additionally, my time here has seen the development of open and transparent communication, as well as a robust social media presence promoting district pride through the use of #wearespokaneproud and #wearespokane."

The community rallied behind the district to pass a $6 million bond issue to establish the Spokane Ag Science Center.

Bell-Freeman also helped the district start a staff wellness program and secure grant awards.

The school board announced late Thursday that Kent Doyle was hired as the next superintendent in Spokane. He will start July 1.

“I am humbled, as well as honored, to be given this opportunity to lead our district in the upcoming years," Doyle said in a statement. "I am greatly aware that I have big shoes to fill and plan to soak up as much knowledge as possible from Dr. Bell-Freeman during the remaining months of her tenure leading our district.”

Kent Doyle

Hired by the district in 2018, Doyle is currently the principal of Spokane High School.

Doyle also serves as the A+ scholarship program coordinator, the district's school safety specialist and a certified school protection officer.

He has spent 24 years in public education working in Branson, Ozark and Marionville. He has a specialist degree in educational administration from Arkansas State University.

Board president Toby Essick said the district is looking forward to working with Doyle in the new role. He will work with Bell-Freeman on the transition in the coming months.

"Kent Doyle was selected from a strong list of candidates and was chosen as the best match for the needs of our district," he said.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Spokane superintendent to retire, school board chooses next leader