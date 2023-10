Oct. 7—Spokane Tribal Police is looking for a 61-year-old man last seen Sept. 28 at the Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights.

Duane Short was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with a gold design and black shoes, according to the police's Facebook page. He drives a dark blue Ford Edge with Washington license plate No. BVH9554.

Contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2023-10145593.