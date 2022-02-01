Spokane Valley deputies investigating after finding SUV hit by gunshots

Jan. 31—Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident that took place early Sunday morning in the area of North Pines Road and East Mansfield Avenue.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who reported gunshots, while a second individual a few minutes later called about a full-sized SUV in a parking lot along the 2100 block of North Pines Road, deputies said Monday. The SUV apparently had been shot several times, according to Spokane Valley deputies.

While deputies were able to locate the vehicle and spent shell casings, authorities said a shooting victim was not found.

Investigators did contact four people after arriving at the scene, deputies said. Meanwhile, deputies in tactical gear were seen using a battering ram to gain entry into a shop at a shopping center just north of Interstate 90, according to a KHQ report.

Spokane Valley deputies said investigators do not believe this was a random incident or an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10011928.