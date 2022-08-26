Spokane Valley deputies search for man who shot at vehicle near South Pines Elementary

Aug. 25—Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a reported shooting near 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road before dawn Thursday.

No one was injured, but deputies found spent shell casings and discovered a parked car with apparent bullet damage, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

A man told deputies he was searching the area for his dog that ran away at about 2 a.m. He was driving in a truck east on 23rd Avenue near South Pines Elementary School when he asked a man who was walking across the schoolyard if he had seen his dog. The man yelled "what" and began running toward the victim's truck. As the victim drove away, he heard what sounded like four gunshots.

The driver was uninjured and his vehicle did not sustain damage, the sheriff's office said.

Police responded to the shooting at about 2:10 a.m. and set up a perimeter. They did not find the suspect, but they did locate three spent 9 mm shell casings.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-7, average weight, wearing shorts, a white T-shirt and a dark-colored flat-brimmed hat. One witness said the suspect may have had a long dark beard.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with video surveillance in the area of 23rd Avenue, between South Union Road and South Pines Road, to review the recordings between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. for any footage of this incident, pedestrians or anything suspicious.