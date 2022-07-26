Spokane Valley deputies seeking public's assistance after possible hit-and-run

Jul. 26—Spokane Valley deputies are asking for the public's assistance after a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries in the southbound lanes of South University Road near East Sixth Avenue in the predawn hours on Monday.

According to deputies, a caller reported hearing loud voices, potentially between a man and woman, on University Road, where he found the victim. The victim, whose name was unknown, was described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s and weighing about 180 pounds. He was unresponsive but breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the victim appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

An initial investigation indicated that a dark, full-sized SUV may have been involved and was potentially seen leaving the area eastbound on Seventh or Eighth avenues from South University Road, though this information has not been confirmed, deputies said.

Detectives investigating the incident are asking people and businesses in the area around University and Sixth to check surveillance footage they have between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Monday for any information that might help with their investigation.

Deputies also urge anyone with information that may help identify the victim or assist in this investigation to call Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville at (509) 477-3325 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, and mention reference No. 10095545.