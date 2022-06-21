Spokane Valley law enforcement respond to barricaded man in Eagle Point Apartments

Jun. 20—Deputies arrested a ranting and uncooperative man in Spokane Valley after an hours-long standoff Monday, the Spokane Valley police said.

Kelyn Weiss, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence order violation. The victim was considered a significant other, a spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Eagle Pointe Apartments, 2718 N. Bowdish Rd. at about 8:45 a.m. Authorities closed off roads and attempted to talk to Weiss with the help of negotiators, SWAT team members, and a Frontier Behavioral Health co-responder team, among others, a Spokane Valley police statement said.

Negotiators attempted to get Weiss to comply with law enforcement's commands and to get him to surrender.

According to police, after several hours, Weiss remained uncooperative, was ranting, and claimed to be armed. He also threatened the lives of the responding deputies and himself.

After about six hours he was detained. SWAT team members and a police dog were used to detain Weiss, according to police.

According to court records, Weiss has a pending charge for violation of a protection order as well as a pending charge for burglary. Both were from last year. It was not clear if Weiss was armed.

Weiss also has a history of domestic violence and harassment that go back to the early 2000s, according to police.