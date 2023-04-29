Spokane Valley police seeking alleged reckless driver, bank robber

Apr. 28—An alleged reckless driver of a stolen vehicle and a bank robbery suspect may be one and the same.

A Spokane Valley deputy saw the driver of a Honda CRV recklessly traveling north on Sullivan Road around 2:35 p.m. Friday, and a Chase Bank employee reported at 2:38 p.m. a male had just robbed the bank branch inside Fred Meyer, 15609 E. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

The deputy described the reckless driver as wearing a mask and dark sunglasses with a gray hoodie over their head. The description of the bank robber was a male with a slim build, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-10 and wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The driver was running red lights, speeding and appeared to be "running from something," according to police.

Traffic congestion, safety concerns and the state vehicle pursuit law prevented the deputy, who was on a motorcycle, from pulling the driver over.

Minutes later, deputies located a stolen, unoccupied black 2018 Honda CRV near the Centennial Trail on East Mirabeau Parkway.

Deputies, using a K-9 and unmanned aerial system, searched for the suspect but did not find him.

Police said they could not confirm whether the driver was connected to the bank robbery, but consider it a possibility because of the close timeframe and similar descriptions. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents or who can help identify the driver of the car or the robbery suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10059628.