Spokane woman arrested in north-central Idaho after meth, 8 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in vehicle

May 27—Two women, including one from Spokane, were arrested Thursday near Lewiston after Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office deputies located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and about eight pounds of marijuana in a vehicle they were driving.

A deputy stopped the vehicle around 2:45 p.m. on Snake River Avenue near Hells Gate State Park for speeding, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. During the stop, the deputy found the driver did not have a valid driver's license and the passenger was believed to be giving false information about her identity, the release said.

Deputies then located the drugs during a search of the vehicle, deputies said. A disabled 10-year-old passenger was placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Julie N. Fincher, 37, of Spokane, was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on suspicion of trafficking marijuana, injury to a child and for a felony warrant out of Payette County, Idaho.

Alissa D. Fisher (Church), 30, of Boise, was booked into jail on suspicion of trafficking marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, injury to a child and introduction of contraband into a jail.

The two were also cited for various other misdemeanor charges, the release said.