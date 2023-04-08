Spokane woman pleads guilty to possession

Apr. 8—A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine.

Nicole Simmons, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Arrested on Jan. 12, she was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance. Upon her guilty plea, Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced within a month.

The case began when deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff's Office received a car prowling complaint in Oakesdale on Jan. 11. After reviewing video footage from a local business, police believed two vehicles were involved in the prowl. One of the cars had been allegedly reported stolen from a Palouse residence earlier that week.

A day later, deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in the mud, reported by a property owner south of Tekoa. When police arrived, they identified the alleged stolen vehicle and arrested Simmons under suspicion of vehicle thef.

While apprehending Simmons, deputies found 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of powder heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine in her clothing pockets while conducting a search of her person, according to past reporting. Additionally, Simmons was charged with possession of the substances.

Whitman County Superior Judge David Frazier said because Simmons had an offender score of zero, she may look to serve a maximum of a year and a day to 20 months in jail. Frazier added she may also have to serve 12 months of punity custody after her release.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said in court Simmons also faces a misdemeanor offense in Utah, and is scheduled for a hearing this month. Simmons told the judge the misdemeanor is for a "fender bender."

Simmons is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on April 17 for a jury hearing. She will make a final appearance on May 5 for a sentencing hearing.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com