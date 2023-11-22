Spokane woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $715,000 from Spokane Dermatology Clinic

Nov. 21—A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to stealing more than $715,000 from Spokane Dermatology Clinic, where she was an accountant.

Carol Casilla faces up to 20 years in prison for the one count of wire fraud.

Casilla worked at the medical practice from 2020 to 2023. During that time, she fraudulently issued company checks to herself and a company she set up for that purpose.

"Ms. Casilla abused the trust of her employer to line her own pockets," United States Attorney Vanessa Waldref wrote in a news release. "We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute those who commit financial fraud, and to strengthen our communities by protecting our local businesses."

Casilla was indicted in July on 47 other counts, which were dismissed in exchange for her plea.

"Ms. Casilla was a trusted employee and used her access to steal over $700,000 from her employer," said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle field office. "Additionally, she committed and hid her fraud for over three years. This guilty plea is the first step to restoring the victims and reinforcing accountability for those who violate trust."

Casilla is set to be sentenced in February.