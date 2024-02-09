Spokane's Hannah Eckhardt wins readers' votes in News-Leader's Student of the Week

With all votes in, it is time to announce this week's student of the week.

This round, Hannah Eckhardt of Spokane High School was selected by the readers as the News-Leader's Student of the Week. Involved in a variety of extracurriculars, Eckhardt is a leader in multiple ways.

She is the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state secretary, Missouri FBLA District 18 president and the president of the Spokane chapter of FBLA. But her leadership accomplishments do not stop there. Hannah also serves as president of the National Honor Society, and co-president of student council, cheer and the Spokane chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Through her involvement she has been recognized as a Scholar Bowl District Champion and an FBLA National Competitor in Parliamentary Procedure.

Student of the Week is a new initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Nominations for students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service are gathered from administrators at participating districts in the Ozarks.

The readers voted for who they thought were the best of the best in our poll.

Tune in next week, to cast your vote in the next round of Student of the Week.

More: Results are in: Parkview's Tyler Thompson recognized as student of the week

The nominees for Feb. 5 were ...

Beside Eckhardt, here is who else was nominated:

Riley Mays, Glendale High School: Described as one of the brightest lights at Glendale, Riley makes people smile and feel included wherever he goes. He excels both inside and outside the classroom and leads by example. Riley is described as the perfect student example of what it means to be a part of the Glendale family.

Parker Petersen, Strafford High School: Always wearing a smile, Parker is described as a poster student. She is a hard-working and driven student whose focus is on success in the classroom. Her positive attitude is both a refreshing sight and contagious with her peers. Parker is a joy to have be part of any classroom and the larger school community.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Spokane high schooler named this week's student of the week