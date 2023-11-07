'They spoke what they felt': Teens, adults talk about effects of gun violence in Akron

Project Ujima Executive Director Lakesh Hayes leads a Peace Circle discussion on gun violence in the community Saturday at Buchtel Community Learning Center.

The death of a girlfriend's 2-year-old niece.

A desire to trust police that's overridden by fear and mistrust.

Skepticism about the media and how it reports gun violence.

The last of four conversations about youth violence in Akron took place Saturday at Buchtel Community Learning Center, leading to a probing discussion of an issue with far-reaching consequences.

The Peace Circle discussions — hosted by Project Ujima, a grassroots community engagement organization based in West Akron — led to serious talk about the sources and effects of gun violence.

Dozens of concerned citizens of all ages gathered Saturday in Peace Circles with Project Ujima, a grassroots community engagement organization based in West Akron, to discuss gun violence in the community.

The circles were made possible with the help of a federal grant awarded by the city of Akron. The city's Youth and Community Opportunity Director Denico Buckley-Knight, took part in the circles.

"Today's an opportunity to update the community," he said.

Buckley-Knight and the city will receive an account of the four conversations and use it to help address community concerns and the city's response to the issue of gun violence.

A representative from Project Ujima, a grassroots community engagement organization based in West Akron, takes notes of comments from citizens on the subject of gun violence during a Peace Circle discussion Saturday.

'I want to feel safe'

The 30-plus participants included several teens, who were encouraged to offer their thoughts on questions pertaining to violence in the community.

Kater, who participated in one of two circle discussions, was asked, with others in the circle, how community violence had affected his life. Kater's last name is not used because he is a minor.

Project Ujima, a grassroots community engagement organization based in West Akron, led Peace Circles at Buchtel CLC to discuss gun violence in the community,

"I want to feel safe with police officers," he said.

But he said he doesn't. Kater said he's observed good and bad officers in action but doesn't feel protected by police services.

In comments after the meeting, Kater said he attends similar-themed events and they help with his perspective on violence in the community.

"I go to a lot of things like this," he said. "It's making me powerful."

Vincent, another teen at the event, said gun violence has affected him and it's an issue to which he's dedicated considerable thought.

"My girlfriend's 2-year-old neice just got killed in a shooting," he said.

Deep historical roots of gun violence

Jerome Moss, executive director of Guys and Gals Community Partnership Inc., said a holistic understanding of the issue and its causes is key to making progress. In the discussion, Moss said elements of the justice system need reform and sometimes encourage incarcerations.

"We got some heartfelt dialogue from youth," he said. "They spoke what they felt."

Jerome Moss, executive director of Guys and Gals Community Partnership Inc., says a holistic understanding of the issue and its causes is key to making progress.

He said Saturday's conversation and similar events help distribute a message. Part of that message is from the adults, showing that they care about the affect of violence on younger members of the community.

"It empowers them to go back to their peers and talk to them," he said.

'Give us the truth'

Some participants talked about the role media plays in publicizing violence, with profit seen as driving crime reporting.

"We just want the truth," said one teen. "Give us the truth."

"I want the media to tell the full story of what happened," said Kater.

Luthardus Goggins II, a scholar on youth education, said there is a long history of violence, including decades of lynching, in the U.S.

"This is the safest time to be Black in this country in its history," he said. "There is no 'good old days' for us."

Like others in the discussion, he said individuals participating in gun violence are a small fraction of the wider community.

Akron in the Crossfire: Data shows grim picture of growing gun violence

Despite the high level of gun violence experienced in Akron, LaKesh Hayes, executive director of Project Ujima, said she believes improvement can come by working together.

Project Ujima Executive Director Lakesh Hayes leads a Peace Circle discussion on gun violence in the community on Saturday at Buchtel Community Learning Center.

"I'm always hopeful that the ills of our community can be healed collectively," she said. "…It affects us all."

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'They spoke what they felt': Teens, adults talk about gun violence