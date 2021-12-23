Spokesman-Review will terminate contract with carrier responsible for stolen Christmas package

Dec. 22—The Spokesman-Review will terminate the contract of a newspaper carrier responsible for a route where a northeast Spokane woman's Christmas package was stolen earlier this month.

Alice Irvin filed a police report after she caught on camera a man taking a gift from her daughter off the porch after delivering the paper Dec. 15.

"It was a pound of candy made by the Amish back in Ohio," Irvin said Wednesday. "It's a special thing (my daughter) sends to me."

Irvin posted video of the alleged theft to social media this week. In the video, captured in the early morning hours, a man can be seen dropping what appears to be a newspaper on Irvin's front porch. He then walks out of the frame with a book-sized parcel in his left hand.

{embed id=5770}

Irvin said she didn't notice the theft until last Friday, when her daughter inquired about the package.

"I did recognize him as my carrier," she said of the man in the video.

The man in the video was identified by a manager as a subcontractor — he was working for the independent contractor who was responsible for the route, said Pat Leader, director of circulation and audience development for The Spokesman-Review. Carriers are independent contractors, not employees of The Spokesman-Review, said Kathleen Coleman, director of sales and marketing for the newspaper.

The company would consider discipline or re-evaluation of a contract based on a criminal investigation, and the contractor responsible for the route in this case will have their contract canceled.

"We proceed based on their findings," Coleman said. About 200 carriers deliver newspapers covering 259 routes, she said.

Irvin said she contacted customer service, who attempted to help. But she said the newspaper told her she would have to file a police report after the carrier denied the theft.

"I'll be really honest with you, all I really want this guy to do is man up and admit that he took it," Irvin said.

Story continues

Irvin didn't want the carrier to lose his job, she said.

"He always put my paper on the porch in the summer," she said. "He needs to know there's too many dang Ring doorbells out there to be doing this."

But she would like some display of accountability for the theft.

"He's messed up my Christmas," she said.

The Spokane Police Department has dedicated one officer to reviewing surveillance video of package thefts during the holidays. Images of thieves are being posted to social media, and tips can be sent in to thefttips@spokanepolice.org.

Those who believe they've been the victim of a package theft can also contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or online at srec911.org.