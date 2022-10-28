Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

298
COLLEEN LONG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries.

Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.

Biden quickly called Speaker Pelosi with support and later delivered a full-throated condemnation of the “despicable” attack that he said had no place in America.

“There’s too much violence, political violence. Too much hatred. Too much vitriol,” Biden said Friday night at a Democratic rally in Pennsylvania.

“What makes us think it's not going to corrode the political climate? Enough is enough is enough.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tweeted he was “horrified and disgusted" by the assault.

The nation's political rhetoric has become increasingly alarming, with ominous threats to lawmakers at an all-time high. The House speaker and other congressional leaders are provided 24-hour security, and increasingly more other members now receive police protection. This, as crime and public safety have emerged as top issues for voters in the election.

In San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2.30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief William Scott.

Investigators believe the intruder gained entry to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood by breaking through glass-paneled doors, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Paul Pelosi called 911 himself after telling the intruder he had to use the restroom, where his phone was charging, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

Inside, police discovered the suspect DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, Scott said. DePape yanked the hammer from Pelosi and began beating him with it before being subdued by officers and arrested, Scott said. The FBI and Capitol Police are also part of the joint investigation.

Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still to be determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that DePape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity. He was booked in the county jail.

The speaker had returned to Washington this week after being abroad and had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign. Pelosi canceled her appearance.

On Friday, Harris said, “I strongly believe that each one of us has to speak out against hate, we have to speak out against violence obviously, and speak to our better selves.”

An address listed for DePape in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post box at a UPS Store.

He was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public

Gene DePape, the suspect’s stepfather, said the suspect lived with him in Canada until he was 14 and was a quiet boy.

“He was reclusive,” said Gene DePape, adding, “He was never violent.”

The stepfather said he hadn’t seen DePape since 2003 and tried to get in touch with him several times over the years without success.

Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well-wishes to the Pelosi family.

“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy reached out privately to the speaker "to check in on Paul and said he’s praying for a full recovery," spokesman Mark Bednar said.

But some Republicans declined to pause from politics.

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at a campaign stop for a congressional candidate, said of the Pelosis, "There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.

Members of Congress have received additional money for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their residences.

Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has been viciously lampooned in campaign ads by Republicans and outside groups this election cycle. Her protective security detail was with her in Washington at the time of Friday's attack in California.

Often at her side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have been married for 59 years and have five adult children and many grandchildren.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

The Pelosi home in the wealthy neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

During debates over the federal stimulus package, protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.

Yet the dominant feelings Friday were of support and concern.

“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today," tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro tempore and third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi “forever.” He said, “It’s just horrible.”

___

Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo reported from Washington. AP writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington, Juliet Williams from San Francisco, Stefanie Dazio from Los Angeles, Bernard Condon from New York and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar also from New York. Michelle Smith and Ali Swanson also contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers

    It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol and hunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply. Early Friday, an assailant looking for Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and used a hammer to attack her husband Paul, who suffered blunt-force injuries and was hospitalized.

  • Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

    The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape, 42, grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving about 20 years ago to follow an older girlfriend to San Francisco. A street address listed for DePape in the Bay Area college town of Berkeley led to a post office box at a UPS Store.

  • Suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer faces attempted homicide charges

    San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said a suspect in custody attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home.

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack faces multiple charges

    The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. (Oct. 28)

  • Ex-Capitol Police officer convicted of covering up efforts to help Jan. 6 rioter avoid prosecution

    A federal jury Friday returned a guilty verdict on one count of obstruction of justice against a former Capitol Police officer charged with aiding a rioter who participated in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Michael Riley, a 26-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was charged last year after he allegedly encouraged a participant in the attack to delete social media posts that showed the person joining the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol. Investigators said Riley reached out to the rioter, Jacob Hiles, over Facebook on Jan. 7, and encouraged him to delete posts that showed him inside the Capitol the day before.

  • ‘Help is on the way’: Need to speak to someone at the IRS about your taxes? It’s about to get a lot easier, IRS commissioner says

    The Internal Revenue Service has hired 4,000 people to help pick up the phone, speak with puzzled taxpayers and assist with other customer-service issues during the upcoming tax season, the agency said Thursday. It’s months before millions of Americans will submit their 2022 income taxes, but the IRS says the hiring now will hopefully make it a smoother ride compared to recent years when people tried to get through to a person at the tax agency. By early March 2022, people tried to call the IRS almost 36 million times, according to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), a watchdog agency focused on the IRS.

  • Michael Jackson's son says he'll 'always be the King of Pop' after Harry Styles given the title

    Prince Jackson said his dad 'earned' the title in a different time.

  • Intruder seeking U.S. House Speaker Pelosi at her home beats husband with hammer

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -An intruder demanding to see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement. The man arrested at the scene was identified as David Depape, 42.

  • Pelosi's husband assaulted at California home

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he's being treated by doctors for injuries, according to people familiar with the matter. (Oct. 28)

  • WSJ Supreme Court reporter weighs in on potential rulings of SCOTUS affirmative action cases

    ess Bravin, Supreme Court reporter at The Wall Street Journal, joins Yahoo News’s “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss two Supreme Court cases regarding race-based college admissions, which are set to start oral arguments on Monday. Regarding a potential ruling by the conservative court, “If you can overrule Roe v. Wade and move on, this is relatively small potatoes to [the Supreme Court],” says Bravin.

  • Nancy Pelosi's husband recovering from skull fracture surgery after hammer attack

    Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by a man who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson. The suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer when officers responded to a priority well-being check at 2:27 a.m. local time, San Francisco police said. Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent "successful" surgery Friday to repair a skull fracture and "serious injuries" to his right arm and hands, and his doctors "expect a full recovery," the speaker's spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

  • Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion

    Lawyer Gloria Allred introduces woman as Jane Doe who alleges anti-abortion candidate drove her to a clinic in the 1990s

  • Suspect in Pelosi Attack Spewed Conspiracy Sewage Online

    Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via APDavid DePape, 42, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning at the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence. He “violently assaulted” Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, with a hammer, according to police. Police said they are still investigating DePape’s motive for attacking Mr. Pelosi. But online screeds published on a personal blog may offer some insight into DePape’s mindset.DePape’s blog posts are filled with a grab-bag of memes and v

  • Why Queen Camilla Is Currently on a "Private" Trip Away From King Charles Right Now

    The Queen Consort is reportedly staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore.

  • Speaker Pelosi's husband recovering after attack

    A suspect broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, according to a spokesman.

  • Suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for the House speaker, sources say

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into their home in San Francisco, her office said.

  • Demand for I Bonds Overwhelms US Treasury

    The U.S. government’s Series I savings bonds, which provide protection against inflation, now pay a healthy 9.62% interest rate if purchased by October 28. That has sent so many investors scrambling to snap up the bonds that the Treasury Department website where they must be purchased has reportedly experience intermittent outages and the department said it cannot guarantee that all orders will be completed in time. “During just the final week of October, the Treasury issued $1.95 billion in I B

  • British champ Smith knocks out Mickelson in LIV Golf finale

    Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at Trump National Doral is all match play, with four teams moving on to Saturday's semifinals to face the four teams that had earned byes based on the previous seven LIV events. Marc Leishman of the Australian team “Punch” beat Matthew Wolff in a singles match.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • King Charles Replaces Son Prince Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines

    The title was taken from the Duke of Sussex when he stepped down as a senior royal.