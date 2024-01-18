Who sponsors the mass murder of Ukrainians by transporting Russian oil?

Head of the Institute of Strategic Black Sea Studies, editor-in-chief of BlackSeaNews Andriy Klymenko told in a column on NV who transports Russian oil

The export of Russian crude oil is one of the main factors prolonging the war against Ukraine the head of the International Centre for Black Sea Studies (ICBSS) and BlackSeaNews editor-in-chief Andriy Klymenko wrote in a column for NV.

"In the first three months of the embargo (December 2022 - February 2023), shipowners from European and non-European countries transported almost the same amount of Russian crude oil," Klymenko said.

Since the EU and G7 embargos came into effect, shipowners from European countries have transported 19.6 million tons (41.09%) of Russian crude oil from the Black Sea.

Klymenko added that shipowners from non-European countries have assumed a growing share of the volume of transported Russian crude since March 2023.

"These shipments went both to EU countries, in violation of the embargo, and to other countries where the embargo is not in force,” he said.

“European tankers might subject to the imposition of a ‘price ceiling’ being set, followed by a ban on insurance by Western companies if the cap is exceeded."

Greek vessels, Russian ships re-registered in the United Arab Emirates or in India, Turkish ships, and ships registered in countries like the Marshall Islands are all significant violators.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reportedly signed the law on the federal budget for 2024-2026. Army spendings were set at a level not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Revenues from the oil and gas sale account for approximately one-third of Russia’s federal budget, Anton Siluanov, the head of the Russian Finance Ministry stated.

