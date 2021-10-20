SponsorsOne Launches Primero Hemp Smokes Brand to the Latin American Market

Uxbridge, Ontario --News Direct-- SponsorsOne Inc.

Initial launch set for export to Mexico, South America and Latin American markets in the USA.

Waterloo, Ontario – TheNewswire - October 20, 2021 - SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (CNSX:SPO.CN), (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, is pleased to announce the launch of the Primero Hemp Smokes brand targeted at the Latin American markets domestically and internationally.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "Pimero Hemp Smokes is our lead brand in this category and we are very pleased to offer a high quality, organic grown product to the Hemp Smokes marketplace. Our focus was to partner with high production organic growers and manufacturing to ensure consistent quality at high volumes to meet the emerging demand as tobacco and marijuana smokers consider switching to Hemp based smokes."

According to Nielsen Research and Hemp Industry Daily1, hemp smokes are providing the premier opportunity in the cannabis industry that will increase dramatically over the next five years and revenues will likely exceed that of commercial marijuana producers. In addition to marijuana cannabis smokers, cigarette smokers are moving to hemp. The Hemp Smokes market is expected to exceed $300-400 million by 2025 in the USA alone. Internationally this forecasted number could double depending on the regulations around CBD derived Hemp.

Primero Hemp Smokes will contain 20 smokes per pack and 10 packs per case. Each smoke contains 15 mg of CBD. All product complies with the Federal law definition of Industrial hemp which restricts Delta 9 THC to a limit of 0.3% on a dry weight basis. In fact, test results often indicate that hemp used by our manufacturer has THC levels far below the legal limit, often certified as “undetected”. No hemp is received by or allowed in the manufacturer’s facilities without being 100% compliant with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill definition of industrial hemp.

Further, certified testing of the THC levels, pesticides, heavy metals, molds, microbials is undertaken numerous times before, during, and on completion of production. Testing is also conducted on the seeds before planting, of the soils and irrigation water supply. The crops are planted on organic soils and only organic materials and methods are used. Precise production records are created so that every finished product is 100% traceable back to the seed, the farm lot and continuing throughout the manufacturing process to the final product.

Production of the Pimero Hemp Smokes begins in November 2021, and is expected to scale up to meet international demand through 2022.

For more information on Primero visit: https://www.primerohempsmokes.com/

1https://hempindustrydaily.com/exclusive-smokable-hemp-market-worth-up-to-80-million-for-2020-with-five-fold-growth-predicted/

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable – smart contract-based digital currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylder's. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

