How spooky is Boise’s Halloween weather prediction? Here’s the trick-or-treating forecast

Tuesday may be the spookiest day of the year, but fortunately, Boise’s weather won’t be too frightening for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

The National Weather Service in Boise forecasts mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s for Tuesday night.

“For 7 p.m., right now, we have 48 degrees,” Weather Service meteorologist Anna Lindeman told the Idaho Statesman on Monday morning. “By 8 p.m., it’ll be 42 to 46. So kind of in that mid-40s range.”

Don't be tricked by the recent cold weather - the 7 PM temperature forecast for #Halloween looks pretty normal for this time of year with dry conditions! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/u26qDvU14F — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) October 30, 2023

The temperature will fall to 32 degrees by early Wednesday morning, slightly below average for late October.

But despite the cooler temperatures, no rain is in the forecast, meaning a stress-free night for those heading out in search of candy.

What’s Boise’s weather the rest of the week?

The cold temperatures that persisted through the weekend and past Halloween will move out of the area later in the week.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be necessarily warm — but it will be warmer. Temperatures will peak at 59 degrees on Saturday, but the warmer weather will be accompanied by rain and snow in the higher elevations.

“Active weather will return on Thursday and beyond, with a series of wet systems ushering in widespread precipitation through at least the weekend,” Lindeman said.

Rainfall totals for the Treasure Valley are expected to be up to half an inch from Thursday through Saturday, according to Lindeman. Boise has a 60% chance of rain on Thursday night, a 40% chance on Friday, and then 60% again on Saturday.

The cold front that brought freezing temperatures earlier this week will move out of the area by the weekend, but rain will take its place.

Snow will occur at elevations above 7,000 feet, which is primarily Idaho’s highest peaks — Bogus Basin’s summit is 7,600 feet, while the base elevation is 5,800 feet. Boise sits at just 2,700 feet.

Snow totals above the snow ceiling will total about six inches between Thursday and Saturday, according to Lindeman.