It's spooky season! Here's where Spirit Halloween has set up shop in Springfield

Fall, for some, is defined by the release of everything pumpkin spice-flavored; for others, the season officially begins when a Spirit Halloween banner is hung on a recently vacated retail store.

This year, Spirit Halloween set up shop in the former Sears department store in Battlefield Mall at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will serve customers through Nov. 2.

Spirit Halloween in the Battlefield Mall on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Located at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Spirit Halloween is open until Nov. 2.

One of the country's leading Halloween retailers, Spirit Halloween is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with the opening of more than 1,500 seasonal locations.

"We’ve seen Halloween grow from a single day of excitement into a season-long celebration, with so many enthusiasts showcasing their love for Halloween all year long," Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein said in a news release. "As we open doors for our landmark 40th season this year, we look forward to sharing our biggest season yet."

The Sears in Battlefield Mall closed after 92 years of business in April 2020. The large department store space, located on the west side of the mall, has remained vacant since.

Simon Property Group, the company that owns Battlefield Mall, was unable to provide details about the vacant space to the News-Leader by press deadline. Per the interactive map on the Battlefield Mall website, more shopping, dining and entertainment is "in the works."

