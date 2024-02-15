New sport gaming venue could be coming to University Parkway

Students at the University of West Florida could be getting a surprising addition to the area behind The Wash Room Laundromat and former off-campus bookstore.

The owners of The Wash Room Laundromat have applied to Escambia County’s Development Review Committee to develop a new sport gaming venue with an accompanying restaurant at 4610 University Parkway.

Developers plan to renovate the interior of a 4,140-square-foot metal building and restripe the building’s existing parking lot. The project’s site is 1.2 acres total, according to the project’s Information Form filed with Escambia County. The property was purchased for $1 million.

The venue will be named Bogey’s and will be similar to a small bowling valley but with more food options, according to the project’s Narrative Form filed with the county last month. The developers plan for the restaurant tables to serve as the waiting area for the venue’s game lanes.

According to the project’s designer, Scott Dean, Bogey’s will have suites for specific sports such as baseball or archery. Participants will participate in the sport physically rather than playing video games or other virtual simulations.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: New sport gaming venue Bogey's could be coming to University Parkway