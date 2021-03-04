Sporting clays tourney to benefit Ruth's Cottage and Patticake House

Mar. 4—TIFTON — If you have ever wanted to be a "champion," you can achieve your goal on April 17 at Big Creek Plantation. Ruth's Cottage and the Patticake House will sponsor the 17th annual Champions of Hope Sporting Clays Tournament.

The term "champion" is generally defined today as "the victor in an open contest." However, the original definition was "one who fights on behalf of another; one who defends a person or principal." Both are appropriate for the sporting clays tournament.

The Champions of Hope was scheduled to take place last year but was canceled out of concern related to COVID-19. With this in mind, tournament committee members say they hope to make this year's event their most successful to date.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House in support of their victim's assistance programs for those who have been harmed by family violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The organization, founded in 2002, is the only state-certified triple program in south Georgia and one of only three in the state.

Ruth's Cottage is a domestic violence prevention program with a 25-bed emergency shelter for women and children. Residents can stay for up to six weeks. During this period, shelter staff work with them to set goals and make plans that will lead to a safe life when they leave the shelter. During their stay, all basic needs, including emotional and educational support, are provided through referrals to area agencies and support groups.

The Patticake House joined the Ruth's Cottage domestic violence program in 2005 to create a dual agency with two state-certified programs. The house is a child advocacy center providing forensic interviews for children who are suspected to have been victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, or have witnessed severe family violence. The children served with a forensic interview must be referred by one or more of the following agencies: law enforcement, Department of Family and Children Services or the office of a district attorney.

Individuals can support this event through cash sponsorships, team entrees, prize donations and/or in-kind gifts.

"Sponsorships not only support our event, but also provide an opportunity for you to market your business through our on-course exhibits, promotional banner, and other donation recognition opportunities," Executive Director Nancy D. Bryan said. "Whatever level you select, your gift will go directly to Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House, helping local families and children whose lives are marked by violence and abuse."

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, tournament registration, and raffle tickets, visit the organization's website www.StopTheHurtGA.org or contact RCPH at (229) 387-9697.