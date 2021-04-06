Sports Bar Owner Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Filipino American Teen is Assaulted Outside in SF

Bryan Ke
·3 min read

The owner of a sports bar in San Francisco has denied anti-Asian accusations after an 18-year-old Filipino American was attacked outside the family-owned establishment.

What happened: Sofia Enguillado, the victim's mother, posted a video on TikTok on Sunday claiming that her son was assaulted outside Gino and Carlo in the neighborhood of North Beach, according to KPIX5.

@sweetfaceciara173#stopasianhate #asianhatecrime #stopasianhatecrimes #alm #asian #asianlivesmatter #asianlifematter #asianhatecrimehastostop #fyp #foryoupage #Racism♬ In The End - Mellen Gi Remix - Tommee Profitt

  • Enguillado's son was reportedly sitting in the outside area of the bar while waiting for his parents to return with pizza.

  • The bar owner, Frank Rossi, approached the teenager and asked him to leave after learning he was underage.

  • “By the way it sounded, he said, ‘Get the f— out of here, you don’t belong here,’ that’s what he said, and I cannot forget those words,” Enguillado's son told KPIX5. “That’s traumatizing to me.”

  • After the teenager refused to leave, a bystander approached him and punched his face.

  • Enguillado claimed it took officers two hours to arrest the assailant, who is being charged with assault and battery.

Denying anti-Asian accusations: Rossi claims that the teenager was asked to leave because of his age, not his race.

  • “‘You have to leave this area, you are not allowed in this area, this is our area. It’s considered inside the bar, even though it’s outside, it’s like a bar. You cannot – you’re under 21,'” Rossi allegedly told Enguillado's son.

  • Rossi added that he “went nuts” when the bystander — who is also a patron of the bar — punched the teenager.

  • “I could not believe he did it," Rossi said. "There was no threat, no threat. I was completely caught off guard by it."

The aftermath: Rossi allegedly received death threats after the incident was shared online. Enguillado's video went viral on TikTok, gaining more than 849,000 views as of this writing.

  • Rossi’s business was also bombarded with negative reviews on Yelp, which prompted the review site to disable its review system for the page.

  • “While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with),” the review site said.

  • “I want to say that they’re mistaken, their son shouldn’t have been hit,” the bar owner said in a message to Enguillado and her family. “[The arrested man] doesn’t work for us, he never did work for us. He’s just a customer. Sorry it happened, but it wasn’t racism at all, or a hate crime against Asians.”

  • Officers claim they do not have any evidence that proves the incident was motivated by hate.

  • Nelson Lum, a retired SFPD sergeant and SF Asian Police Officers Association member, voiced how in the 20 years he'd covered that area, he hadn't responded to any calls at Gino and Carlo that were racism or hate incident related.

Feature Image via @sweetfaceciara173

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Murder Charge Upgraded on Derek Chauvin, 3 Other Cops Involved Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Woman Charged With Hate Crime for Brutally Attacking Muslim Family, Partner Remains at Large

Reporter Josie Huang Tackled, Arrested by LA Police For Documenting Arrest of Protester

NYPD Installs 200 More Surveillance Cameras After Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

Recommended Stories

  • Man Caught on Camera Blowtorching Chinese Restaurant in NorCal

    An unidentified suspect tried to burn down a Chinese restaurant in Antioch, CA with a blowtorch last week. The botched attempt, which was caught on a security camera, occurred just outside the establishment at around 11 p.m. on March 31. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen walking up to the restaurant and firing up a blowtorch.

  • Father is Told to ‘Go Back to China’ in Front of His Daughter on TikTok

    The moment occurred while the Los Angeles based duo, known as Derek and Mimi (@derekandmimi) on TikTok, were discussing an upcoming dinner while preparing for a video last week. After asking the stranger to repeat himself, Derek stepped away from the frame, leaving Mimi visibly upset.

  • Asian 7-Eleven Employee Punched in Possible Hate Crime in NYC

    The New York Police Department is now investigating the attack on a 27-year-old 7-Eleven employee over the weekend as a possible hate crime. ﻿ On April 3, just before 6 a.m., an unidentified man entered the convenience store’s branch at the corner of 8th Avenue and West 39th Street and punched the victim in the face, according to ABC7 New York. Officers returned to the 7-Eleven Sunday night when other employees claimed that the same suspect came back and "stared them down before eventually leaving," according to CBS New York.

  • Vietnamese Family Tied Up, Robbed of Entire Life Savings in Oakland

    A Vietnamese American family in Oakland has fallen victim to a violent robbery that wiped them of most of their life savings in under an hour. “They cover up my daughter with a blanket,” Roseni told KTVU. “‘They say, ‘If you move and try to run away, the first person I’ll shoot will be your daughter.’” The robbers took as much as they could, from Amy’s brother’s sneakers to bangles dangling off Roseni’s wrist.

  • NYC Doormen Who Stood By as Elderly Asian Woman was Beaten Outside Have Been Fired

    The assailant reportedly punched and kicked the 65-year-old woman, identified as Vilma Kari, in the head outside of a building owned by The Brodsky Organization in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law has 'several boxes of documents' left to give prosecutors, her lawyer says

    Weisselberg hired a former top official in the Manhattan DA's office to see what's useful for prosecutors looking into Trump and his company.

  • Commentary: The casual racism of mispronouncing an Asian person's name

    Jully Lee, a nominee for a recent L.A. theater award, pronounces her name like "Julie." It matters in the theater industry and in the world at large.

  • Funkmaster Flex on lack of help for DMX: ‘People can find the picture but haven’t called in 10 years’

    ‘The music business is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression…You don’t always get the best help,’ he said. DJ Funkmaster Flex spoke out about the celebrity response to recent tragic news surrounding legendary rapper DMX.

  • Ex-Philippine President Estrada on ventilator with COVID-19

    Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada has been put on a ventilator in a hospital to help him breath after being infected by the coronavirus, his son said Tuesday. The 83-year-old Estrada, the most prominent Filipino politician to test positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized more than a week ago and initially was recovering well, said his son, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada. Another Estrada son, former Sen. JV Ejercito, also appealed for prayers, saying in a tweet that “COVID is unpredictable.”

  • Bassnectar Sued for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minors, Child Pornography, Human Trafficking

    Two accusers say EDM star groomed them and had sexual relations with them while they were under 18 and solicited naked photographs

  • Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack

    Two New York City apartment building workers have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was being violently attacked on the sidewalk outside, the building's management company said Tuesday. Surveillance video of the March 29 attack near Times Square showed that the doormen didn't step outside and approach the woman until more than a minute after the violence stopped and the assailant walked away. The men watched from the lobby as 65-year-old Vilma Kari was repeatedly kicked and stomped, the video showed.

  • 'No room for hate': California man faces multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at Asian American woman, 6-year-old son

    The 28-year-old man told police that "Koreans in the area were trying to control him," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

  • Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

    Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own. Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources. Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity." Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationBen Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

  • Senators press for more on SolarWinds hack after AP report

    Key lawmakers said Tuesday they're concerned they've been kept in the dark about what suspected Russian hackers stole from the federal government and they pressed Biden administration officials for more details about the scope of what's known as the SolarWinds hack. Gary Peters and Rob Portman said recent reporting by The Associated Press "raised the troubling possibility that some federal agencies did not fully report” the extent of the breach to Congress. Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

  • New autopsy report reveals 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide

    The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Alonzo’s murder.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers wins Wooden Award to complete sweep of National Player of the Year awards

    Paige Bueckers has completed a historic sweep after being named the first freshman to win the Wooden Award -- with the win, she has won every National Player of the Year award that she was eligible to win.

  • California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

    California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, with officials saying enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal. The mask mandate in the nation's most populated state will stay in effect, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, and he cautioned that California will reopen more widely in mid-June only if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates stay stable and low. The announcement signals an end date to more than a year of isolation after California resisted reopening too quickly even while other states pushed ahead.

  • UCLA Bruins’ Johnny Juzang Could Be NBA’s First Asian American Lottery Pick

    Johnny Juzang, who plays as a junior guard for the UCLA Bruins, may become the first Asian American lottery pick for the NBA. Juzang, whose mother is Vietnamese, has made enormous strides for the team since he transferred over from Kentucky. The Bruins are headed into the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

  • Nissan to present new X-Trail, EV tech at Auto Shanghai 2021

    There will be a lot to take in the Nissan booth during the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2021 in Apr. 21 to 28. Nissan will showcase the all-new X-Trail crossover, introduce its e-Power electric powertrain technology, and present the all-electric Ariya crossover. All of this is meant to "open the next chapter of electrification for Nissan in the (Chinese) market," Nissan said. The fourth-generation X-Trail will be the latest iteration of Nissan’s all-terrain SUV, now with "improved versatility and capability to enhance customer driving excitement." Nissan said this will represent "one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in the company’s history." Safe to say the next X-Trail is riding on great expectations, as 6,260,000 units have been sold globally since the first gen's introduction in 2000. Meanwhile, the e-Power electrified vehicle technology was first seen in the first-generation Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market EV launched more than a decade ago. The current Leaf will grace the stand. This technology features a 100-percent electric motor-driven system that delivers the same responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration, and quietness of an EV. The system does not need external charging, thanks to an on-board gasoline engine that charges the battery when necessary. Now in its second generation, e-Power has been extensively redesigned and redeveloped to produce more power, a higher-quality driving experience, and improved efficiency, Nissan said. The Nissan Ariya is no stranger to Chinese auto shows. It made its China debut last year at the Auto China 2020, and now it will again appear in the Nissan booth at Auto Shanghai 2021. Nissan said the Ariya is in the forefront of its "Next" global transformation plan, aiming "to surpass customer expectations with its powerful performance, connected technologies, and revolutionary design." As a testament to Nissan’s commitment to furthering its electrification strategies in China, Nissan will present its participation in Formula E, a street racing championship series composed of all-electric race cars. Formula E brings the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric cars to a global audience. As a nod to the company’s roots, Nissan said its "entire display will be housed in an all-new booth that embodies a Japanese design aesthetic." Surely, the Nissan display (in Hall 7.2 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center) will feature beauty that is more than skin-deep. Photos from Nissan Also read All new Nissan vehicles to be electrified come 2030 Discontinued Nissans will get needed components through Nismo Heritage Parts

  • Moderna Covid vaccine to be rolled out in UK this month

    The Moderna Covid vaccine will be rolled out in around a fortnight, the vaccines minister has confirmed, with the UK having enough jabs to offer all adults their first dose by July. Nadhim Zahawi said the jabs will be deployed "around the third week of April", with "more volume" expected by May. Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast that more Pfizer and Oxford/Astrazeneca doses will also arrive and the Janssen vaccine is "coming through as well". "I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults," he said.