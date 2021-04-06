Sports Bar Owner Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Filipino American Teen is Assaulted Outside in SF

Carmudi

There will be a lot to take in the Nissan booth during the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2021 in Apr. 21 to 28. Nissan will showcase the all-new X-Trail crossover, introduce its e-Power electric powertrain technology, and present the all-electric Ariya crossover. All of this is meant to "open the next chapter of electrification for Nissan in the (Chinese) market," Nissan said. The fourth-generation X-Trail will be the latest iteration of Nissan’s all-terrain SUV, now with "improved versatility and capability to enhance customer driving excitement." Nissan said this will represent "one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in the company’s history." Safe to say the next X-Trail is riding on great expectations, as 6,260,000 units have been sold globally since the first gen's introduction in 2000. Meanwhile, the e-Power electrified vehicle technology was first seen in the first-generation Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market EV launched more than a decade ago. The current Leaf will grace the stand. This technology features a 100-percent electric motor-driven system that delivers the same responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration, and quietness of an EV. The system does not need external charging, thanks to an on-board gasoline engine that charges the battery when necessary. Now in its second generation, e-Power has been extensively redesigned and redeveloped to produce more power, a higher-quality driving experience, and improved efficiency, Nissan said. The Nissan Ariya is no stranger to Chinese auto shows. It made its China debut last year at the Auto China 2020, and now it will again appear in the Nissan booth at Auto Shanghai 2021. Nissan said the Ariya is in the forefront of its "Next" global transformation plan, aiming "to surpass customer expectations with its powerful performance, connected technologies, and revolutionary design." As a testament to Nissan’s commitment to furthering its electrification strategies in China, Nissan will present its participation in Formula E, a street racing championship series composed of all-electric race cars. Formula E brings the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric cars to a global audience. As a nod to the company’s roots, Nissan said its "entire display will be housed in an all-new booth that embodies a Japanese design aesthetic." Surely, the Nissan display (in Hall 7.2 at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center) will feature beauty that is more than skin-deep. Photos from Nissan Also read All new Nissan vehicles to be electrified come 2030 Discontinued Nissans will get needed components through Nismo Heritage Parts