Sports Bar Shooting | D214 Waives Fees | Missing Man
Metra Train Strikes Vehicle Near Arlington Heights
The Monday morning incident led to extensive delays for both inbound and outbound trains, according to Metra.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Graduate From Alabama
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
2 Shot During Sports Bar Fight In Rolling Meadows: Police
A person accused of discharging a gun is in custody from the Monday night incident, according to police.
Best Place To Eat In Arlington Heights On Valentine's Day: POLL
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so we want to know your favorite place in Arlington Heights to take your sweetie.
Man, 78, Missing In Elk Grove Village: Police
Police believe Alfredo Lara may have driven his 2015 Ford Escape to Wisconsin.
D214 Waives 2022-23 Registration Fees
Board members voted to suspend the fee in response to continuing economic uncertainties in the community linked to the ongoing pandemic.
Lou Malnati's Announces Official Opening Date In Hoffman Estates
The company will hire approximately 50 local employees and are still seeking delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff.
Longtime Arlington Park Owner Duchossois Dies 'Peacefully' At 100
Dick Duchossois, affectionately known as "Mr. D," will be remembered fondly as a military hero, local businessman and philanthropist.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue; Plaza Burglaries: Blotter
