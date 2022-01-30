Sports Bar Shooting | D214 Waives Fees | Missing Man

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

The Monday morning incident led to extensive delays for both inbound and outbound trains, according to Metra.



Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

A person accused of discharging a gun is in custody from the Monday night incident, according to police.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so we want to know your favorite place in Arlington Heights to take your sweetie.

Police believe Alfredo Lara may have driven his 2015 Ford Escape to Wisconsin.

Board members voted to suspend the fee in response to continuing economic uncertainties in the community linked to the ongoing pandemic.

The company will hire approximately 50 local employees and are still seeking delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff.

Dick Duchossois, affectionately known as "Mr. D," will be remembered fondly as a military hero, local businessman and philanthropist.





POLICE REPORTS

