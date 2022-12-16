As sports betting grows in Africa, many see a real scourge

RODNEY MUHUMUZA and FARAI MUTSAKA
·6 min read

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Ugandan health official was so sure Argentina would win its World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia that he gambled $1,800 advanced to him by authorities as allowances for 243 people who had participated in a polio immunization campaign.

Argentina lost, and the official was in trouble. Later he was chased by an angry crowd, locked himself indoors for days, and now faces consequences that include the possible loss of his job, according to his supervisor.

In at least five African countries, gamblers and experts said that many see the growing sports betting industry as a source of regular income, and a possible path out of poverty. Critics warn that sports betting in Africa is underpinned by widespread poverty, unemployment and poor or non-existent regulation.

In Uganda, an East African country where annual income per capita was $840 in 2020, sports gamblers range from students to politicians, night watchmen to civil servants like the hapless health official who now is being asked to refund money he doesn’t have.

“First he said he had taken a loan and the money had been intercepted. But I knew he was lying and kept asking him to tell me what exactly had happened. He broke down and said, ‘Doctor, I have to tell you the truth. I bet the money on Argentina,’” said Mark Bramali, the top health officer in the district of Zombo.

Continent-wide data on sports betting is not readily available, but snapshots from different countries show its growing popularity. Online gaming platforms have enjoyed recent growth, driven by widening adoption of mobile payments and pandemic-era demand for digital entertainment. Much of the betting focuses on soccer games in Europe.

A South African government survey from 2017, the most recent on gambling, found that sports betting grew 14% per year from 2008 to 2016, even as the number of South Africans who gambled fell from 57% to a third of the country’s adult population.

Today, online sports betting makes up 45% of the South African gambling market, “a starkly different picture to just 10 years ago when casinos held 80% of market share,” said the National Gambling Board.

Sibongile Simelane-Quntana, executive director of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, said that her group has seen “significant growth” in online sports betting in the aftermath of pandemic-related lockdowns. Funding for her group, which comes from gambling houses, “has increased by 50% from where it was before the lockdown,” she said.

In Uganda’s capital, Kampala, one Fortebet shop is often full of gamblers, including some who spend the whole day sitting with pen and paper, ticking off the games that go their way. A World Cup promotion encourages punters to bet at least $0.8 every day until the day of the final in order to earn a share of online “betting points,” manager David Mugisa said.

“With each day the sales are going up,” especially during the World Cup, fueled by demand from students, casual laborers and others of the urban poor, he said.

Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia was so unexpected that gamblers came in to collect winnings without checking the results, Mugisa said. “That game caused havoc,” he said.

In Zimbabwe, where most people in formal employment don’t make more than $100 a month, sports betting “has become a major income earner even for those who are in formal employment,” said Japhet Moyo, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions. “The problem is that it becomes addictive and some lose their salaries to betting.”

There, as elsewhere in Africa, shock results at the World Cup have proved hurtful. In one betting house in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, many customers looked glum after England beat Senegal for a spot in the finals Dec. 4, trashing their tickets and leaving in apparent anger.

African gamblers often count on winnings to fund daily needs. Philo Ragada, an unemployed schoolteacher in Harare, sat on edge as Senegal played England for a spot in the quarterfinals. The Zimbabwean was supported the African team but said he wanted England to win because “that’s where my money is.” His winnings, he said, would be “enough for tomorrow’s bread and tomatoes.”

“In Nigeria of today you just have to find a means of surviving,” said Wale Babalola, a college graduate in the Nigerian city of Lagos who owns eight betting shops after once struggling to find a job. “If not for betting, I wonder how some people will survive in this country.”

Moses Ssali, a regular gambler in Kampala, said World Cup losses haven’t dented his faith in betting as one way to support himself. He’s putting up a modest three-bedroom house that he said he’s built “small, small” from winnings over the years, once putting a deposit on cement and, another day, sand. He’s now looking beyond the World Cup for a major win that will pay for roofing sheets.

Concern about the industry is also growing. The growth of sports betting in Africa “threatens to push young men and women into its fatal depths,” said Reagan Wamajji, a researcher and analyst with the Uganda-based Center for Policy Analysis.

“There has to be deliberate campaigns against gambling, sports betting in particular, similar to what is happening in the tobacco industry,” he said. “However, it is such a lucrative business that meaningful reforms might be hard to push.”

Nigerian lawmaker Akin Alabi, who chairs a committee overseeing betting and is the founder of prominent betting platform Nairabet, said the problem is a minority of exploitative “charlatans.”

“We can only have problems when it is not well regulated,” Alabi said of sports betting.

A Ugandan parliamentary committee earlier this year suggested banning day-time betting.

Neighboring Kenya has reported declines in gambling since 2019, when the country imposed taxes on all bets, win or lose, and revoked the licenses of several major gambling companies after accusing the country's largest sports betting platform of tax evasion. A government survey found that respondents who saw gambling as a good source of income fell by half from 2019 to 2021, from 22.7% to 11.2%.

For regular gamblers, especially those who stake money that isn't theirs, this World Cup has been punishing,

Gideon Matua, a night watchman in Kampala who bets regularly said two friends recently lost their jobs after losing other people's money. One, sent to make a bank deposit on his employer's account, lost the sum in a betting shop, and the other diverted money meant to pay for electricity at home. Both men have since lost their jobs as guards, he said.

“I’ve seen very many people here crying,” he said. “Someone comes here and puts a big amount on one team. If the team loses, they just go home. Some of them have been chased away from their jobs.”

Ssali, in Kampala, sounded stoic.

“They beat me, and I am feeling cold,” he said of bets on World Cup matches. “But I know that if you don't put in, you can't get out anything. Even when you romance a woman you have to spend money, but she can disappoint you, not so? You can start a shop and it fails."

___

Mutsaka reported from Harare, Zimbabwe. Associated Press journalists Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria, Dan Ikpoyi in Lagos, Nigeria, Evelyne Musambi in Nairobi, Kenya, and Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2-year U.S. prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -A former Twitter Inc manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia by sharing user data several years ago and potentially exposing users to persecution was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors said. Ahmad Abouammo had been found guilty by a jury in August following a trial in federal court in San Francisco. The case focused on Abouammo's efforts to look up information on two Twitter users, a $42,000 watch he received from a Saudi official and a pair of $100,000 wire transfers.

  • Maiden Pharmaceuticals: India defends cough syrups linked to Gambia child deaths

    India's drug regulator says lab tests haven't shown any evidence of contamination in the four cough syrups.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.

  • World Cup 2022 final, Argentina vs France: Date, kick-off time and venue

    Argentina will play France in the World Cup final, as both sides aim to win the trophy for the third time.

  • Kim Jong-un oversees North Korea test of key component for more powerful ICBM

    If successful, ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ test a significant step for North Korea’s nuclear-capable missile development

  • China's COVID scare sparks run on flu medicines, test kits as far away as Australia

    The rising alarm over COVID-19 spreading in China was felt in pharmacies in Hong Kong, Macau, and in some neighbourhoods in Australia, as people hunted for fever medicines and virus test kits to send to family and friends on the mainland. China's sudden easing of strict COVID rules last week triggered a surge in demand for these items on the mainland, with queues forming outside pharmacies and online platforms quickly selling out. Chang Linyun, a 42-year-old mother in Beijing, said she tried to ask friends in Australia to buy fever medicine for her young son, as the drugstores were sold out, and traders who use social media and mobile apps to source and provide goods to customers, known as "daigou", were charging too much.

  • World Cup Ratings: France Vs Morocco Scores Biggest TV Audience Since 2016 For TF1

    The semi-final World Cup match between France and Morocco on Wednesday night was watched by an average 20.7 million viewers on TF1 from 8pm French time. This is the network’s biggest audience since 2016, and is also the best for any program on any French channel in those six years. A peak of 23.3 million […]

  • Toyota's Attractive New 2023 Prius Costs $2375 More Than Before

    The lineup now includes three trims—LE, XLE, and Limited—all of which are available with all-wheel drive for an additional $1400.

  • Surgeon general urges vets to get updated COVID vaccine now

    Aging and infirm veterans are particularly vulnerable to complications from the virus, officials warn.

  • Ex-Twitter employee sentenced over spying for Saudi Arabia

    A former Twitter employee was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison this week after his August conviction of spying for Saudi Arabia.

  • How are 'kamikaze' drones being used by Russia and Ukraine?

    Russia is using Iranian-made drones to fly explosives directly into targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

  • China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process of biodiversity protection," Xi said on Thursday via a translator. Countries are attempting to reach a new global deal on protecting nature through 2030, guided by 23 targets.

  • Exclusive: Will Smith Discusses Physical Transformation Behind ‘Emancipation’ Role in ‘Red Table Talk’ Takeover

    In a first-of-its-kind 'Red Table Talk' takeover, Will Smith is joined by his children for an in-depth discussion about his latest film 'Emancipation.'

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason, to play center for his Philadelphia Eagles, but what he saw on the field that day was something else.

  • Nirbhaya case: The rape victim’s mum fighting for India’s daughters

    How Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi transformed from a quiet housewife into a crusader for justice.

  • Louisiana officers charged in 2019 death of unarmed Black motorist

    A grand jury indicted five Louisiana law enforcement officers on Thursday on charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance for their role in the death of unarmed Black motorist Ronald Greene while making an arrest in 2019. Greene, 49, died in May 2019 on a roadside in rural northern Louisiana after a violent confrontation with officers that followed a high-speed car chase. The most serious charges were leveled against Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Kory York, who can be seen in the video footage dragging Greene by his ankles and leaving him face down for over nine minutes.

  • Cowboys claim former second-round CB off waivers

    Trayvon Mullen was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday; he had come to Arizona in a trade after three seasons with the Raiders. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his final World Cup match

    Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in a semifinal match on Dec. 13. The victory puts Argentina in the World Cup final on Dec. 18 where they will face either France or Morocco. Lionel Messi expressed his delight while also confirming his last Word Cup appearance.

  • Netflix drops trailer for new K-drama 'The Glory' starring Song Hye-kyo

    Netflix has recently released the official trailer for “The Glory,” an upcoming revenge K-drama starring South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo. “‘The Glory’ tells the story of a woman with a broken soul due to childhood violence, who dedicates her life to a meticulous web of vengeance to all the accomplices who brought her childhood nightmare,” Netflix shared in a recent press release. Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who has previously worked on K-dramas such as “Descendants of the Sun,” “Goblin” and “Secret Garden,” said she wants the upcoming Netflix series “to be remembered as a grim drama, like a breathtaking sword dance.”

  • Joe Mazzulla got real with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown before Celtics-Lakers

    Head coach Joe Mazzulla had a very direct message for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics before Tuesday's game against the Lakers, and it appeared to do the trick.