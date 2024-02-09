Sports betting kiosks installed at several Kroger locations across Miami Valley

Kroger shoppers in several parts of the Miami Valley will be able to place sports bets while buying their groceries soon.

The Ohio Lottery Commission recently rolled out a list of Kroger locations across the state that will receive Type C licenses for sports betting kiosks.

>> Man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old from RiverScape MetroPark convicted

In the Miami Valley, those locations are:

Centerville: 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd.

Centerville: 1095 South Main St.

Fairborn: 1161 East Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

Liberty Twp.: 5250 Newtown Dr.

Miamisburg: 10101 Landing Way

Middletown: 7300 Yankee Rd.

Monroe: 3033 Heritage Green Dr.

Piqua: 1510 Covington Ave.

Troy: 731 West Market St.

West Chester: 8000 Princeton Glendale Rd.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved licenses for 41 Kroger stores across the state in September 2022, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> Ohio police officer accused of stealing cocaine to sell pleads not guilty

First-time bettors must show a form of identification to prove they are at least 21 years old. They must also submit a credit or debit card to verify that they can pay for their bet.

When a bet is placed, the kiosk will print a bet ticket. If a winning ticket is worth $600 or less, then it can be redeemed at any location that has a kiosk. If the winning ticket is worth more than $600, then it must be mailed to the Ohio Lottery’s central office or dropped off at any of the lottery’s regional offices.