Sports betting surge fuels gambling addiction worries ahead of Super Bowl
As the popularity for sports betting continues to soar, experts are sounding the alarm on the increasing risk of gambling addictions.
As the popularity for sports betting continues to soar, experts are sounding the alarm on the increasing risk of gambling addictions.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
FHA mortgage insurance is paid upfront, annually, and is not cancelable unless you make more than a 10% down payment.
The ad is meant to highlight the company's software, which helps other companies stay compliant running payroll for cross-border teams. The commercial takes place inside of an office and is a relatively lackluster Super Bowl ad when compared to Super Bowl stalwarts like Budweiser and McDonald’s, which each year use humor, celebrities and high production value to grab attention. It's not surprising, though, that Papaya's ad isn't super flashy, considering Papaya is a B2B software company.
Twitter/X alternative Bluesky is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends in social media with the launch of custom feeds prepped for Super Bowl fans. One feed focuses on conversations around the big game itself while the other also includes news about Taylor Swift, who's expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention paid to Swift's attendance at Kelce's games throughout the season has divided sports fans, leading the NFL to defend its coverage of the pop star -- particularly after Kelce commented that the NFL was "overdoing it."
Whether you're looking for an oversized checked suitcase, a durable carry-on bag or a top-of-the-line travel backpack, travelers say these are the 35 best pieces of luggage to buy.
This week, we drive the Lexus GX, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar F-Pace, Hyundai Kona and Subaru WRX, and we talk about the Audi RS6 GT and Chicago Auto Show.
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has forged a deal with a sports betting operator, BetMGM, the companies announced on Friday. The deal, which BetMGM describes as a "strategic partnership" with X, will see the operator becoming X's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner and will introduce access to the betting service on X. Initially, X users in the U.S. will be able to explore the betting odds on pro football, with more professional and college sports to roll out over time.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
20VC founder Harry Stebbings unveiled his third, and final, offshoot fund called 20PRODUCT that kicks off with $5 million in capital commitments. Similar to his earlier funds, 20SALES and 20GROWTH, 20PRODUCT brings together a group of experts that will invest in early-stage founders looking to start, grow and scale their companies. Essentially, it's like having many experienced operators in one line on your cap table, Stebbings told TechCrunch.
The phrase refers to Big Tech starting to slash some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that were implemented shortly after the murder of George Floyd. Google and Meta have started to defund their DEI programs, and funding to Black founders continues to dip. Lawsuits have been filed targeting DEI programs, forcing companies to now hide their inclusion efforts while billionaires are arguing on X about whether DEI initiatives are discriminatory or not.
In this landscape of digital vulnerability, understanding how to create a strong credit card password and protect your personal information can't be overlooked.
Not so long ago, things were looking bleak for SoftBank, the investment holding company headed by eclectic -- and controversial -- tech mogul Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund, SoftBank's venture arm, posted a $6.2 billion loss in Q2 2023, tied to WeWork and other unfortunate bets. While consensus remains mixed on the Vision Fund's long-term prospects, it's on the upswing for now -- and what an upswing it is.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
Coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease, is more common in Black women. But there are proven ways to lower that risk.
The Toronto Raptors are trading Schröder to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.
Beverley confirmed the trade on social media.
It's become second nature for fighters to post X-rays after losses to show they were fighting through injury. The problem is, in MMA, that's kind of the point.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
Funimation has revealed that it's going to shut down its old app and website on April 2.
In today's edition: The sports betting boom, a Caribbean Series no-hitter, the world's highest-paid athletes, Swifties math and more.