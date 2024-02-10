Sports betting surge fuels gambling addiction worries ahead of Super Bowl

TechCrunch

Twitter/X alternative Bluesky is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends in social media with the launch of custom feeds prepped for Super Bowl fans. One feed focuses on conversations around the big game itself while the other also includes news about Taylor Swift, who's expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention paid to Swift's attendance at Kelce's games throughout the season has divided sports fans, leading the NFL to defend its coverage of the pop star -- particularly after Kelce commented that the NFL was "overdoing it."