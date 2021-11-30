Sports, Board Games, and Video Games May Reveal How Cooperative or Competitive You Are, According to Research
The games you play are influenced by the culture you're in.
The games you play are influenced by the culture you're in.
Jennifer Eakins is here to help you rip off that proverbial band-aid and decide who’s no longer serving your fantasy team the way fresh blood has the potential to.
People within the university don't seem to have known what was coming when Brian Kelly left for LSU
Week 15 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.
"He usually gives me very good feedback from what he saw, which is a great sign for a young player."
Everything the Kentucky basketball coach had to say after Monday night’s game against Central Michigan.
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
All the best to Brendon Clark!
Members of a high school basketball team enjoyed a FaceTime call with Tom Brady after someone typed in the wrong digit into their group text.
That didn't take long...
Not always the easiest to take the high road...
LSU football pulling Brian Kelly out of Notre Dame one-upped USC's hiring of Lincoln Riley in a manner that should be shocking for college football.
Fact: One can't be rejected if they reject first.
After a slew of injuries to key fantasy players, there's a ton of value on the waiver wire this weekend.
The Detroit Tigers signed Javier Baez and fans don't know how to feel.
Speculation linking Oklahoma Sooners quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler and Arizona State is running rampant.
Not quite the $250 million...but at least he is keeping two key assistants. More to come.
Notre Dame athletic director says he isn't surprised by Kelly's departure and shares more details to sudden coaching search
Bo Nix is weighing his options, according to Jim Dunaway.
Front Row Motorsports set its 2022 driver lineup on Tuesday for its two NASCAR Cup Series teams and one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. On the Cup side, Michael McDowell will return to pilot the No. 34 Ford, while Todd Gilliland will move up to run the No. 38 Ford in 2022. With Gilliland […]
Endurance athlete and "the UK's fittest man" Ross Edgley recently spent the day following Eddie Hall's intense boxing routine, including rough ab conditioning.