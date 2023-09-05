Sports car crashes into SUV at intersection, killing elderly woman in Tuscon

A woman died after the SUV she was driving in was struck Saturday night in Tucson by a sportscar whose occupant tried fleeing, police said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash between a red 2007 Dodge Charger and a gray 2021 Nissan Rogue at the intersection of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bilby Road, according to Tucson police. The Nissan's driver, Blaza Ortiz Carbajal, 69, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was detained a short distance away after running from the crash site, where he was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives conducted interviews, evaluated roadway evidence and determined that the Dodge was traveling eastbound on East Bilby when the driver did not stop at a red light and struck the Nissan northbound in the median lane on South Tucson, according to police. The Nissan then struck a traffic signal at the intersection's northeast corner, police said.

"Failure to stop for a red light by the Dodge is the main contributing factor of the collision. However, the focus of the investigation is on identifying the driver of the Dodge," Tucson police said in a Monday afternoon statement. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 520-882-7463 (88-CRIME).

