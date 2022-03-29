Sports car driver arrested after crashing into Oregon homeless encampment, killing four

A man accused of plowing his sports vehicle into an Oregon homeless encampment, killing four people, has been arrested.

Enrique Rodriguez was being held without bail on Tuesday at the Marion County jail on counts of first-degree manslaughter and charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded in the city of Salem on Sunday, according to a press release to the Salem Police Department. Rodriguez’s a two-door sports coupe was traveling northbound around 2 a.m. when it careened off the road, jumped the sidewalk and then struck several tents. Police said two people became pinned under the vehicle amid the chaos.

Two people died at the scene and another two were transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead another short time later. Police said three more people, all of them believed to be homeless, were also hospitalized in wake of the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

While the deadly incident remained under investigation, investigators “believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” according to the police press release.

Rodriguez was the sole occupant of the car and was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.