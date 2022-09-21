Sports car maker Lotus's tech arm valued at $4.5 billion in fundraising

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lotus Technology, the technology arm of sports car brand Lotus, said on Wednesday it had completed a fundraising that valued the business at nearly $4.5 billion.

The unit, part of Group Lotus which is in turn owned jointly by Chinese automaker Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, said it would use the proceeds for product innovation and developing global distribution networks.

Reuters reported in 2021 that Lotus Technology was looking to raise $400 million to $500 million by the end of that year, with a post-money valuation of $5 billion to $6 billion.

Lotus Technology confirmed on Wednesday it was the same round of fundraising but didn't disclose the amount raised or participating investors.

Lotus plans to start production of its first electric SUV by the end of this year and begin deliveries in early 2023.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)