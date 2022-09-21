Sports car maker Lotus's tech arm valued at $4.5 billion in fundraising

FILE PHOTO: A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel
0
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lotus Technology, the technology arm of sports car brand Lotus, said on Wednesday it had completed a fundraising that valued the business at nearly $4.5 billion.

The unit, part of Group Lotus which is in turn owned jointly by Chinese automaker Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, said it would use the proceeds for product innovation and developing global distribution networks.

Reuters reported in 2021 that Lotus Technology was looking to raise $400 million to $500 million by the end of that year, with a post-money valuation of $5 billion to $6 billion.

Lotus Technology confirmed on Wednesday it was the same round of fundraising but didn't disclose the amount raised or participating investors.

Lotus plans to start production of its first electric SUV by the end of this year and begin deliveries in early 2023.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Starwood, Related’s EnergyRe Launch Green Real Estate Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Private investment firm Starwood Capital Group and an affiliate of developer Related Companies have teamed up to start a venture that will sell clean energy products to big real estate owners. Radial Power will install solar panels, battery storage and electric vehicle charging stations to help large property owners hit their climate and clean energy goals, according to a news release. Starwood’s investment in Radial was made through its energy business, Starwood Energy Group. Rel

  • FAA rejects proposal to lower flight time requirement

    The industry as a whole is dealing with a pilot shortage, but the FAA just rejected a plan to get more pilots in the skies. Republic airways sent a request to the FAA to lower the flight time requirement for new pilots. The FAA, however, said no.

  • Exclusive-Japan's Kirin in talks to triple investment in Indian craft beer maker Bira-sources

    Japanese beverages firm Kirin Holdings is in talks to invest $70 million in Indian craft beer maker Bira, four sources told Reuters, doubling down on the fast-expanding South Asian market at a time when it is facing pressure on growth at home. Kirin, which first invested $30 million in Bira for an under 10% stake last year, is set to pump in the additional funds at an equity valuation of $450 million, the sources said. Negotiations between the Japanese company and Bira's owners are in the final stage, one of the sources said.

  • Porsche plans to issue 911 million shares in its IPO in an homage to its most famous car

    Porsche, the luxury German carmaker, is moving ahead with its IPO and plans to issue 911 million shares, Reuters reported, a reference to its most famous sports car model.

  • Walmart plans cautious holiday hiring amid slowing U.S. economy

    Walmart Inc sounded a cautious note about holiday retail sales on Wednesday, planning to hire fewer workers than last year as it prepares for the critical season in the midst of a slowing economy. The largest U.S. retailer announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles in a blog post by Maren Waggoner, senior vice president of field people for Walmart U.S. Walmart in September 2021 said it would hire 150,000 workers.

  • US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Hits 6.25%, Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- The average contract rate on a US 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 6.25% last week, the fifth-straight advance and the highest since October 2008, illustrating a mounting challenge for the housing market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to

  • ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’: Margot Robbie says she was ‘mortified’ when Barbie photos leaked

    ‘We were dying on the inside,’ actor said

  • United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections - FAA

    United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to complete the inspections. United said on Tuesday it had canceled around 18 flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning to conduct the inspections but did not expect to cancel additional flights because of the issue.

  • Auto Roundup: General Motors (GM) & Ford (F) Make a Splash With Key Updates

    General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) offer important updates on their electrification strides and self-driving technologies to keep up with the changing dynamics of the auto industry.

  • Grimes shares rare photo of her and Elon Musk's 9-month-old daughter

    Grimes shares rare photo of her and Elon Musk's 9-month-old daughter

  • 5 Luxury Items That Don’t Retain Their Value

    A sign of status, luxury goods just feel expensive. Boasting a prestigious brand name, these items are typically made to last with top-quality materials. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips...

  • From Bugatti to Lamborghini: The Petersen Museum’s New Exhibition Showcases Hypercar Extremes

    Superlatives don't begin to describe the 14 exceptional vehicles on display at the new show.