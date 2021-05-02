Sports Direct rated lowest in customer satisfaction survey

A plastic Sports Direct bag is carried by a shopper.

Sports Direct has finished bottom in a consumer survey of the best places to buy outdoor and sporting equipment.

The retailer, owned by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group, was criticised for its after sales service, product guarantees and Covid-19 response.

The Which? survey of 10,000 shoppers placed retailer Rohan top, followed by Sweaty Betty then Cotswold Outdoors.

Sports Direct said it was investing "significant sums into improving the customer journey."

The shop chain said this showed in its current rating of 3.8 on consumer review website Trust Pilot.

"We value our customers' opinions," it added.

Consumer group Which? asked shoppers - both members and the general public - to rate their experiences with the UK's biggest and best-known retailers on a variety of factors.

These included product range and quality, customer service, in-store and online experience, value for money, after sales service and stores' response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Sports Direct propped up the list of 29 retailers with a dissatisfaction score of 65%, with shoppers giving it only two stars for after sales service and its guarantees.

Also at the bottom were Costco and Littlewoods, with scores of 67% each. Littlewoods declined to comment on the survey, and Costco could not be reached for a response.

Sports Direct only received two stars for its Covid-19 response, where shoppers were asked to rate stores and websites on how well they communicated pandemic-related changes such as queuing systems, social distancing, and delivery delays.

Which? said several respondents commented positively on the range of products available at Sports Direct, but the retailer received only three stars overall. Some customers singled out the retailer for having a bad returns policy.

At the other end of the list, the highest-rated shop was outdoor and travel clothing retailer Rohan, with an 87% positive score. The retailer was singled out for quality, staff helpfulness, and its guarantee.

Women's workout wear retailer Sweaty Betty came in a close second with an 82% rating, followed by Cotswold Outdoors with 79%.

Ele Clark, Which? money and shopping editor, said: "Sports and outdoor equipment doesn't always come cheap, so shoppers need to be able to trust that the retailer they choose will offer both great customer service and competitive value for money.

"As we emerge from lockdown, anyone looking to buy new kit should consider how a store treats its customers, not only at the point of purchase but also if something goes wrong further down the line."