Sports Entertainment Group Limited's (ASX:SEG) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

Sports Entertainment Group Limited's (ASX:SEG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Sports Entertainment Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Sports Entertainment Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Sports Entertainment Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 52% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 16% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 25% during the coming year according to the one analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sports Entertainment Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Sports Entertainment Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Sports Entertainment Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Sports Entertainment Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

