Sports Illustrated Swimsuit names Katrina Scott 2021 Rookie of the Year: ‘An incredible example’

Katrina Scott has been named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2021 Rookie of the Year.

Every year, the magazine features a group of women known as "rookies," meaning it’s their first time being featured in the issue. This year’s rookie group includes Yumi Nu, Nyma Tang, Kathy Jacobs, Tanaye White, Leyna Bloom, Maggie Rawlins and Natalie Mariduena.

"We are excited to announce Katrina Scott as this year’s Rookie of the Year and celebrate what an incredible role model she is!" SI Swim’s editor-in-chief MJ Day told Fox News on Friday in a statement. "Katrina’s story is extremely inspiring, as a self-made entrepreneur, she has built a global fitness brand, is a New York Times bestselling and on top of that is a mother, wife and now SI Swimsuit model."

"Her introduction to Swimsuit was a more non-traditional one - starting off by creating workout videos for our followers during the pandemic," Day shared. "The partnership quickly evolved and we recognized what an impact Katrina had on our fans. Her willingness to use her knowledge, power and strength to open up about the wins and losses in her professional and personal life to drive awareness for others, perfectly aligns with our work towards creating a safe space for self-expression."

"Katrina is an incredible example of someone that will help us continue to think outside of the box and push the envelope on championing change for women," Day revealed. "We couldn’t be happier to name her the 2021 Rookie of the Year!"

Scott, a proud mom to 2-year-old daughter Isabelle, made her debut in the 2021 issue on the beaches of Florida where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. Scott went on to walk the magazine's annual Swim Week Fashion Show while she was going through IVF. Scott has spoken candidly about her journey with the treatments after experiencing two miscarriages.

Katrina Scott walks for 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach at Mondrian South Beach on July 10, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Back in July, Scott told Fox News Digital that being a rookie at age 37 has been "a blessing."

"I feel like the word ‘rookie’ is a representation of Sports Illustrated saying, ‘Welcome to the family,’" Scott said at the time. "I’m representing someone who is also a mom and has gone through the things that I’ve gone through. I’m a mom of one. I have three angels that I’ve lost to three pregnancies in the last year. I work through it every single day."

"I was struggling with a fertility journey and not feeling 100% confident, beautiful or worthy," Scott continued. "And then having Sports Illustrated say, ‘Hey, we want you to be our rookie’ - that’s like saying that I still am worthy and beautiful. I can represent others who may not feel like enough right now. I want to make sure every woman knows that she is enough."

Katrina Scott is the co-founder of Tone It Up. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The fitness instructor also detailed how she physically prepared for her shoot.

"Right when I was getting ready for the shoot, I was developing a program called 640," Scott explained. "For six days a week, I would do a 40-minute workout at 6 a.m. so I was done by 6:40 a.m. As a mom, you don’t always have time to work out, so I knew that if I did it first thing in the morning, I wouldn’t have to think about it for the rest of the day."

"I set my alarm at 5:45 a.m. and began working out at 6 a.m. for those 40 minutes," Scott shared. "I included yoga sculpt, strength training, all the things that I taught Live for Sports Illustrated… I actually filmed all the workouts that I’ve been doing. It’s called ‘Tone It Up 640’ and it’s already helped a lot of women."