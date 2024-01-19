Sports Illustrated employees were notified on Friday that a "significant number, if not all" of their jobs were set to be eliminated, according to a new statement from the publication's union.

The Sports Illustrated union posted on X: "This is another difficult day in what has been a difficult four years for Sports Illustrated under Arena Group (previously The Maven) stewardship. We are calling on ABG to ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years."

Mitch Goldich, unit chair of the SI union and NFL editor, said in a statement that the union will continue to fight for the publication.

"We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a fight we will continue," he said.

Sports Illustrated has been owned by Authentic Brands Group since 2019 but sold its publishing rights to The Arena Group. This week, Arena Group also announced a significant reduction to its workforce of 100 employees.

In December 2023, Sports Illustrated CEO Ross Levinsohn was fired by The Arena Group's board to "improve the operational efficiency and revenue of the company," the company said in a statement at the time. Manoj Bhargava was named interim CEO.

Operations President and COO Andrew Kraft, media president Rob Barrett and corporate counsel Julie Fenster were also terminated late last year.

Sports Illustrated has been a leading voice in sports journalism for 70 years, in both print and online. The magazine was developed in 1954 by Time magazine creator Henry Luce.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sports Illustrated's publisher terminates most of staff in mass layoff, union says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com