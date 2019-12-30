A sports reporter who died in a Louisiana plane crash tried to contact her husband before the aircraft went down. He didn't see her text.

WDSU

The husband of Carley McCord, a 30-year-old sports reporter who died in a plane crash in Louisiana on Saturday morning, said that his wife tried to contact him before the aircraft went down but that he wasn't able to answer.

McCord, who covered Louisiana sports for WDSU and was the daughter-in-law of Steve Ensminger, the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana State University football team, was one of five people who died in the crash, near Lafayette Regional Airport.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., told Sports Illustrated that he had a missed call and a text from McCord on the morning of the crash.

"I don't have my phone and she sends me a message saying she loved me," he told Sports Illustrated, adding: "It is by far the most pain, angst and terror and just darkest time of my life and I honestly don't know how long it will last because I still don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."

He said that his father, who still coached Saturday's game, called him after the crash.

"The one voice that got on the phone with me that was clear and strong and supportive and confident while I was laying in that bed was my dad right before he walked out for warm-ups," Ensminger said in text messages to Sports Illustrated.

"I could barely speak. I couldn't hold myself together and he said, 'Son, you will get through this, it's what we do. We face the darkest times in our lives and it's what we do, we get through it. And I will take care of you and I'll be there for you to keep you strong. You're my one and only son, and my namesake and I love you and I can promise you we will get through this.'"

LSU Tigers Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger during warmups before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. More

Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

McCord and the others on board were en route to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl between LSU and the University of Oklahoma. The plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Lafayette Regional Airport.

Ensminger, a chemical operator at a nitrogen facility in Louisiana, said he had planned to drive to Atlanta with his wife but couldn't get off work.

Bruce Landsberg, the vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said during a press conference on Sunday that the plane didn't issue a distress call, according to CNN.

Jennifer Rodi, an NTSB investigator, told CNN that witnesses saw the plane hit power lines on its way down.

McCord was a WDSU in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints. The teams praised her "infectious personality" in a statement following her death.

