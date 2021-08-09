Sports SPAC Boom Anniversary Finds Deals and PIPE Funds Aligning

Brendan Coffey
·4 min read

It was a year ago that sports SPAC mania sparked, as Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane brought their RedBall blank check company to market. Since then, another 143 special purpose acquisition companies with a sports focus, or led by a sports figure, have formed. Less than a third of the group have closed deals or announced an acquisition, according to the Sportico Sports SPAC Tracker.

RedBall priced its upsized, $575 million IPO on Aug. 12 last year, becoming the first sports-focused SPAC since a Hank Aaron, Jack Kemp and Mario Cuomo-led vehicle failed to buy the Chicago Cubs, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens between 2007 and 2009.

More from Sportico.com

SPACs, long a little-used design that raises money then finds a business, took off after the largely unexpected success of DraftKings’ going public by SPAC in April 2020. After that, blank checks exploded in popularity and then seemingly imploded amid heightened regulatory scrutiny. The latter development suggests a difficult road ahead for sports SPACs. But there is reason to hope, said Will Braeutigam, a partner at Deloitte and head of the SPAC execution group for the consulting group.

“With deal announcements and deals closing, my anticipation, [we’ll] see a much stronger PIPE market at the end of August, leading into a strong pipeline for deals in September,” explained Braeutigam in a phone call. “We’ve seen cycles where PIPE deals are really strong and they last 10 to 14 weeks.” Essentially, SPAC deals slow down because a lot of investor money is already tied up in pending SPAC deals. Investors who fund PIPEs (private investment in public equity), which are often needed to bring additional cash to close a SPAC acquisition, end up recycling their capital into new deals once their investment is freed up.

According to Braeutigam, the SPAC market has shown this cyclicality over the past year. The market was vibrant last August into October, then slowed around the presidential election as deals got worked through, followed by another burst of activity starting in December that slowed down significantly by this spring and early summer. Even with some investors leaving the PIPE market due to a fear of getting caught with losses, there remains plenty of institutional interest, Braeutigam said. “If you’re ready as a target company with your management team and financial readiness, you will be able to access and get a deal done with a SPAC because PIPE capital will be available.”

That would be a welcome development for the eight sports SPACs that formed last summer and are at or near the halfway market to get a deal done (14 of the 22 sports-related SPACs on the market the end of last summer have announced or closed mergers.)

The absence of deals hasn’t been for lack of trying. RedBall, for instance, reached an agreement with John Henry to bring Fenway Sports Group public in late 2020, a deal that fell apart when PIPE financiers balked at Fenway’s $8 billion valuation. Horizon II doggedly pursued Sportradar, another deal that fell through with PIPE backers due to a $10 billion valuation. Yet attempting deals doesn’t change the deadline SPACs face. By rule, SPACs can raise money from investors at an IPO but in exchange have to submit to a window in which they either complete a transaction or return the IPO money to shareholders and disband. Most SPACs chose 24 months as their window, though some are as short as 18 months and others choose to go up to 36 months. The big losers in the event of a SPAC disbanding: the sponsors, executives who fronted millions of dollars in underwriting and legal fees to bring the blank checks to market.

Right now, it appears SPACs with better-known executives and a lot of corporate funding to bring to a deal without PIPE funding appear to have the advantage.

“It’s gotten harder to get combinations done because the PIPE market is particularly difficult and the discounts from fair trading value are probably widening,” Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said on a call with analysts Friday. Liberty Media formed its own $500 million media-focused SPAC in late 2020, with the wrinkle the Atlanta Braves and Formula One owner would buy $250 million in shares to support the entity at merger time. “Weaker players have probably been washed out. We know of deals proposed at X price that didn’t get done at any price. I think that trend favors us.”

Still, Deloitte’s Braeutigam expects the SPAC market will continue to appeal for sports businesses, especially in sports betting and digital content delivery.

“Frankly, with all new forms of technology [it’s] an arms race for capital to get market share. We’ve see that in health tech, fintech, electric vehicles and I think we’re going to see it in sports,” Braeutigam said. “They’re going to need capital to garner that market share, and they’re going to need quick access to that capital. The sports arena is going to continue to look at SPACs for that reason.”

Best of Sportico.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Should You Buy This Tech Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out?

    The 5G smartphone market is a big catalyst for a tech company that's been delivering impressive results recently.