Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’
The sports world held its breath before reacting to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Athletes flocked to social media as the verdict was read Tuesday after the jury deliberated for 10 hours over two days.
Here is some reaction:
ACCOUNTABILITY
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021
I can’t believe what I just saw. They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family.
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 20, 2021
No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.
Derek Chauvin- GUILTY
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021
Timberwolves statement after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of the murder of George Floyd:
“We are hopeful today’s decision can serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists.” pic.twitter.com/cUqj2qefmK
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021
Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!
— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021
A statement from Adam Silver and Michele Roberts: pic.twitter.com/JjotkacNXo
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 20, 2021
Accountability is now trending
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021
Justice.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021
Justice served on all counts. Good.
Still a ton of work to do.
Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021
Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021
The world was watching. Accountability was the first step !! They got it right... GUILTY !!! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
— Crystal Dangerfield (@crystald2_) April 20, 2021
God is good all the time.....
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021
Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021
Thank you JURY!!! ACCOUNTABILITY
— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 20, 2021
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021
justice has been served, but this is only the beginning
— Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) April 20, 2021
Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai stand with George Floyd’s family, and our organization remains committed to working to end systemic racism and injustice. https://t.co/rYeXJ7DpR9 pic.twitter.com/IRFxMTE1xI
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 20, 2021
Great speech by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison describing George Floyd as a father, family man, and beloved member of his community. It was beautiful and sent chills down my body! If you didn’t see it, I encourage you all to watch it.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021
Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai stand with George Floyd’s family, and our organization remains committed to working to end systemic racism and injustice. https://t.co/UMpzXijKEI pic.twitter.com/HJCuZfmJtZ
— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 20, 2021
It's a beautiful thing when the judicial system works as it's intended!
— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) April 20, 2021
I don’t celebrate the demise of another persons life no matter what they’ve done but I do celebrate JUSTICE, TRUTH AND RIGHTEOUSNESS because for so long that has been void of the criminal justice system in America for black and brown people. #Justice #Truth #Righteousness
— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 20, 2021
MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem
— MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021
— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 20, 2021
Outta thereeee!!!!!!
— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 20, 2021
Condolences to the Floyd Family
This is just the first step of starting to change a broken system https://t.co/ueD5EwMizw
— Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 20, 2021
Let’s make this the new normal. Accountability is served #GeorgeFloyd
— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 20, 2021
WAY MORE WORK TO DO.
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2021
Dusty Baker on Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges: “It’s never a time to celebrate when someone’s killed. My thoughts and prayers go to the Floyd family. Maybe this’ll help us heal and we’ll cease with the violence.” pic.twitter.com/Eg9yAt8MAU
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 20, 2021
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 20, 2021
Guilty!!!
— D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) April 20, 2021