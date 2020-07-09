SportsGrid Network launches on Samsung TV Plus





NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour network for the sports wagering audience, will launch today on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free Smart TV video service that delivers over 120 free ad-supported channels. Samsung TV Plus users will have instant access to SportsGrid's convergence of real-time sports wagering intelligence and live expert analysis for the massive sports audience, and can watch SportsGrid for free on channel 1160 - available to millions of households with 2016 to 2020 Samsung Smart TVs.

The SportsGrid Network carries live and original programming, features a team of on-air personalities, expert hosts and guest analysts. The Network streams live from the state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsGrid's real-time reporting includes the daily odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College sports, Golf, Tennis and Soccer.

The all original SportsGrid line-up is anchored by newest addition to the network "The Pat McAfee Show" airing weekdays from 10 PM to 12 Midnight ET. The new weekday primetime SportsGrid program showcases McAfee's intelligent, witty, and personal take on sports news and newsmakers. McAfee is a former All-Pro NFL punter, stand-up comedian, football and professional wrestling analyst, and a social media star with over 2.0 million followers.

The network's pre-game programs feature "Ferrall Coast to Coast" (M-F 4-6 PM ET) hosted by the legendary Scott Ferrall followed by "Game Time Decisions" (M-F 7-8 PM ET) with Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart. "Ferrall Coast to Coast" previews the upcoming primetime schedule of live games and special events going over the lines, totals and props, providing the audience with the "edge." "Game Time Decisions" reviews last-minute breaking news, real-time data and intelligence, with expert commentary and analysis.

"We are thrilled to announce SportsGrid's launch on Samsung TV Plus on Samsung's Smart TV platform, as it's an important step towards expanding our national distribution at scale," said Lou Maione, Founder and President of SportsGrid. "Samsung TV Plus viewers can rely on SportsGrid's commitment to reporting what is happening, being informed and providing perspective to make their sports wagering decisions."

With over 120 channels, available for free, Samsung TV Plus delivers instant access to the top news, sports, entertainment, and more. No download, additional device, or credit card needed. Samsung TV Plus is available on 2016 - 2020 Samsung Smart TVs in select territories. An internet connection is required. For more information on Samsung TV Plus US and Samsung's Smart TVs, visit: samsungtvplus.com.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, the authority on gaming and fantasy, is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming. The network provides extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of all the major sports leagues and special events. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of player and team news, data, odds, statistics and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, data, and analysis.

