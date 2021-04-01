Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NAS:SPWH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.47 per share and the market cap of $762.5 million, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 3.5% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings of $1.6 a share. Its operating margin is 7.59%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is 3.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.7%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's return on invested capital is 14.36, and its cost of capital is 7.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is shown below:

In short, the stock of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NAS:SPWH, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

