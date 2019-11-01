What Is Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's (NASDAQ:SPWH) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 30% in the last thirty days. The full year gain of 26% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E of 12.70 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (15.0) in the specialty retail industry classification.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings increased earnings per share by a whopping 39% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 11%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. But earnings per share are down 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals 57% of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E Ratio

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E is 12.7 which is below average (17.8) in the US market. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.8 back then to 12.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.