SportsZone Highlights: Preston at Fairmont Senior

In a release announcing the news, the companies are quick to note that operating under the Sony banner won’t mean platform exclusivity (at least not at first). Audeze will continue to produce gaming headphones for competitors, including -- presumably -- the Xbox. “Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” says SIE SVP Hideaki Nishino.