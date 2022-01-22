How to spot and avoid being rug-pulled in the DeFi marketplace

Oyinloye Bosun
·5 min read

Rug-pulling in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem has recently risen to the top list of the most-used methods of defrauding investors out of their hard-earned money.

While it used to be exclusive to ICO (Initial Coin Offering) campaigns, rug pulling has made its way into the DeFi ecosystem and is instrumental to a significant portion of cybercrime that takes place within the space.

According to a Coindesk report, ‘Rug pulls’ accounted for 37% of all scam revenue during 2021, compared to just 1% recorded the previous year. To add more perspective, Rug Pulls alone accounted for more than $2.8 billion worth of the entire crypto scam revenue with a total of about $7.7 billion, according to Chainalysis.

Looking at the major boost in terms of rug pulls between 2020 and 2021, it is easy to assume that more of this type of attack will be perpetuated in the ongoing year. Consequently, there may be more victims this year than in the years before, especially with the increasing interest in the DeFi space, both among individuals and corporate organisations.

What is and how does rug-pulls work?

In cryptocurrency or DeFi, the concept of a rug-pull is used to refer to a situation whereby crypto developers take off with investors’ funds after a successful cyber heist.

This situation, however, is a recurring one in the DeFi ecosystem, and it takes place at the point when the project is expected to go public, traded on a known exchange, or when there is little or no more support from investors to aid scalability.

A more prominent instance is when developers successfully enlist a token on a decentralised exchange and pair it with a leading crypto asset like Ether, SOL, BTC, and so on.

While the pairing suggests the token has a lot of potential, it also attracts a lot of investment. At this point, investors may have swapped their Ether (for instance) for the token in question.

On the other hand, the token developer withdraws all the investment and, thereafter, blames an unknown bug or hack for the unfortunate loss of a large number of tokens, leading to the token’s abandonment.

For some time now, rug-pulls have been thriving on decentralised exchanges (or DEXs) because of certain vulnerabilities involved. Notably, not all DEXes have an auditing protocol in place. Hence, it is easy for any random developer to create and enlist new tokens.

Also, the majority are not audited by regulated bodies, which implies that, even after tokens are being carted away, developers are not necessarily held accountable. In other scenario, some other DEXs are built purposefully for the same reason as developers who intend to rug-pull. So how can you easily spot a rug-pull?

Attributes of rug-pulls, and how to avoid them

To begin with, rug-pulls are not hard to spot but, more often than not, people are blinded by the potentially promising outcome. However, even for the smartest, rug-pulls can sometimes be wrapped as such that it is hard to notice. That said, some of the things to look out for in a token to figure out whether it is a scam or not are as follows…

1. Project Whitepaper: Although it is near impossible for any project to launch without a whitepaper, it is also possible to launch one with several irregularities. As a result, it is important to read about a token whitepaper, and if you are not vertain, it is suggested that someone with relevant knowledge go through it on your behalf.

More often than not, scammers do not take their time to draft a practicable whitepaper, and are more likely to expose a lot of flaws about the project while at it. For instance, things like the underlying technology of the project, and how it is expected to behave over time are meant to be provided in a white paper. The absence of it or the presence of irregularities is a red flag.

2. Roadmap: The roadmap of a project is another thing to look out for. If a project fails to stick to its default roadmap, or modifies it too often, then you may want to back out.

3. Board member: It is also important to note that the people who make up the board a token goes a long way to determine the outcome. If the board members are reputable public figures, that’s a good sign. However, you must be sure they are really part of the team.

4. Suspicious hike in token price: If listed already, one of the signs to identify a rug-pull is sudden or abnormal hike in the token price. For instance, a token could go from 0 to 30X or 60X within a day trade. If you stumble on a token like this, chances are that there are entities who are either pumping it to attract real investment and dump it afterwards. Walk away.

5. High percentage of team-held tokens: Lastly, most rug-pull are successful because the percentage of tokens apportioned to the developers’ team is very high. Most tokens that are less vulnerable to rug-pull, either have very few team-held tokens or none at all.

How to avoid rug-pulls in the DeFi ecosystem

If you can’t figure out everything that was mentioned earlier, then the only alternative left to avoid rug-pulls is to use exchanges that are audited and regulated by a well-known regulatory body. Often, this type of exchange (Uniswap, for example) are able to determine the price of tokens in a pool depending on amount that’s left in the balance. Ultimately, instinct is a better judge at this, and so you must be more than sceptical in your judgement.

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazilian fintech Dock will use crypto for international remittances

    Brazilian financial services provider Dock said on Friday it will start using cryptocurrencies to process international remittances as it expands to Latin America and Europe. Brazilian reais will be converted into bitcoin then into another currency, such as the dollar, and will reach end users through Dock customers such as Vivo and Natura&CO. "It will be both a quick and cheap way of making remittances," Frederico Amaral, head of products and technology at Dock, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Twitter Seeks Senior Crypto Role on Heels of NFT Verification Announcement

    The job posting advertises “NFT tooling, membership tokens, DAOs, and more!”

  • Netflix Tumbled, Bitcoin Slipped—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks had their worst week since the early days of the pandemic, as a disappointing earnings report from Netflix spooked tech investors. That's just one worry on a laundry list of concerns for the stock market.

  • Twitter’s new NFT profile feature ruffles feathers in crypto community, including those of Elon Musk

    The crypto community is having mixed feelings about Twitter's move to allow some users to use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as their profile pictures.

  • BlackRock Plans ‘Blockchain and Tech’ ETF Amid Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is stepping into the arena of cryptocurrency-flavored exchange-traded funds in the midst of a $1 trillion wipeout.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppThe iShares Blockchain and Te

  • Robinhood opens cryptocurrency wallet to beta testers

    The company expects to make the feature available to everyone later in the year.

  • Adidas and Prada Unite to Hit the NFT Market with a First-of-its-Kind Collaboration

    Adidas and Prada join European fashion houses that have already entered the NFT space. The move comes amidst crypto market turmoil.

  • Crypto Trader Tantra to Liquidate After 'GBTC Discount' Widens to Record

    The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has been trading at a steep discount to the underlying cryptocurrency since February last year, but a further widening proved to be too much for one trading firm.

  • Crypto Bloodbath Continues, with Bitcoin (BTC) Back at July 2021 Levels

    The FED and Regulators continue to pressure Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market. A return to sub-$30,000 looks on the cards for Bitcoin.

  • Ex-Goldman Bond Trader Builds a $5.6 Billion Crypto Behemoth

    (Bloomberg) -- Plenty of people wish they had bought crypto early, when it was still little more than a curiosity.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppFormer Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bond trader Dan Morehead wa

  • Bitcoin Extends Slide, Has Fallen More Than 50% From Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, extended its decline Saturday, and has now shed more than 50% from its record high in November.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppBitcoin’s decline since hit

  • El Salvador Purchases 410 More Bitcoins Amid Market Drop, President Bukele Says

    The country continues to add to its bitcoin holdings and plans to issue a $1 billion, 10-year bitcoin bond this year.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptocurrencies Tumble as Global Investors Reduce Risk

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos were in sell-off mode on Friday, posting declines more than 10% over the past 24 hours. Altcoins such as ETH, AVAX and FTM led the way lower as investors reduced risk. Analysts expect some stabilization, although there is risk of further declines.

  • Crypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- For Bitcoin, there’s only been one constant recently: decline after decline after decline. And the superlatives have piled up really quickly.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppWith the Federal

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Crash in 2022

    If you think the stock market has been kind to investors since the March 2020 bottom, take a gander at how handsomely cryptocurrency investors have been rewarded. Seemingly everything worked for crypto investors last year, including buying into blockchain projects that promoted decentralized applications, decentralized finance, and the metaverse. Below are three cryptocurrencies with a common theme that could crash in 2022.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.

  • Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was a dream come true for some investors last year. This young cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% over the 12 months. Today, whether you own Shiba Inu or not, you might be wondering whether there's more potential for gains ahead -- or whether the Shiba Inu story is over.

  • Cardano-Based Decentralized Exchange SundaeSwap Off to Rocky Start

    Since the launch users have complained on Twitter, Discord and Telegram that they have not received their tokens after swapping Cardano's ADA tokens for SUNDAE.

  • In 2022, 98% Crypto Holders Are Going To Double Down on Digital Assets

    In fact, more women than men are looking forward to buying crypto this year as opposed to the current status, which is twice.

  • Why Ethereum Whales Could Be Diversifying to MATIC, LINK

    While the larger mood seemed to be turning slightly bullish for the top assets Ethereum whales presented a curious sentiment.