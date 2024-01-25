How do you spot a credit card skimmer on a gas pump or ATM machine? Tips to avoid fraud

It’s illegal to own a skimming device in North Carolina, but that doesn’t stop criminals from trying to steal your money.

Skimming devices can be installed over card readers to record unsuspecting customers’ credit card numbers and other personal information. This can then be used to steal money from your account or even commit identity theft.

According to the FBI, skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion annually in the U.S.

▪ Where are skimmers used? Skimming devices are often found on gas pumps, where thieves can install the devices in the internal wiring of the machine so they aren’t visible to the costumer, the FBI says. The devices can also be placed over card readers at ATMs, or use pinhole cameras to record customers entering their PINs, according to the FBI.

If you think you’ve been a victim of skimming, you should contact your bank immediately, the FBI says.

Here’s how to spot a card skimmer, and some tips you can use to avoid skimmers at gas pumps and ATMs:

How to spot a card skimmer

Here are some ways to spot a card skimmer, according to Capital One:

Look at the card reader: If there are any pieces of the machine that are bulging or raised, that could be a sign that a skimmer was installed.

Inspect the card reader: If a machine feels like it’s coming apart in some places, or if it doesn’t feel sturdy, it could signal that a skimmer was placed.

Check the security seal: If you’re at a gas station, you can check the pump to see if the security seal is intact. If the seal is broken, it could mean a skimmer was installed.

How to avoid a card skimmer at a gas pump

Here are some tips from the FBI on how to avoid skimmers at gas pumps:

Choose a pump that is closer to the store and in direct view of the attended, since they are less likely to be targeted by skimmers.

Run your debit card as a credit card, or cover the keypad when you enter your PIN.

Consider paying for your gas inside, instead of at the pump.

How to protect yourself at the ATM

Here are some tips from the FBI on how to avoid skimmers at ATMs:

Don’t use an ATM if you notice anything unusual, such as any loose, crooked, damage or scratched equipment.

Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location.

Use extra caution in high-traffic tourist areas, as these are common targets for skimmers.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology.

Use a credit card when possible rather than a debit card, so you can catch fraudulent charges before you pay them.