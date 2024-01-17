Spot of Tea announces closing, owner speaks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spot of Tea announced on Facebook Tuesday night it will close just 11 days after it was shut down by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

After a series of inspections, the downtown Mobile restaurant was shut down by ADPH on Friday, Jan. 5.

Shamonee Baker named ‘News 5 This Morning’ anchor

“It’s with a heavy heart & tearful face I must announce we can’t reopen, I’ve called the BOH 5 times since Thursday, as they told me to do, and asked for an inspection,” the Facebook post read in part. “Each time they said they’d call me back, but [they] haven’t….”

After the business was shut down, Spot of Tea Founder and owner Anthony ‘Tony’ Moore sent a document with the 31 listed issues the restaurant needed to fix that the ADPH had given him. The document included how each of those problems was resolved, but the business was never granted another inspection.

List of fixed issues at Spot of Tea:

Clean ceiling tiles throughout the establishment if they are stained replace them.

Floors in the walk-in freezer needs to be repaired.

Fills all holes throughout the establishment especially in old restroom in the storage area, in the ceiling behind the ice machine.

Label all food containers in dry storage, sugar was unlabeled.

Scoops need to have a handle, if stored inside items it must be stored sticking up.

Do not store food items on the floor, pickle spears were found stored on freezer floor.

Clean & sanitize all equipment. Bowl equipment has sticker on them not considered clean to sight & touch.

Clean all equipment (Can opener) & sanitize.

Clean & sanitize all gaskets on all cold holding units.

Clean equipment must be air dried before being stacked.

Hand sink in the prep kitchen, restrooms, waiterss station have no hot water at the sink, needs to be fix as soon as possible.

Repair leaking hand sink in the prep kitchen. Repair faucet sink in kitchen area. Clean all hand sink throughout the establishment.

Need to have closed top trash can in the women restroom.

Spray for pest (Flies) throughout the kitchen, clean up dead bugs if you see them.

Replace all blown light bulbs throughout the establishment.

Label all sanitizer bottles.

Clean floors behind drink station & cold holding reach-in.

All employees must have a current & valid food handler card.

Need to have 1″ air gap for drain pipe for ice machine at bar.

Need drain cover for drain for 3-compartment sink & ice machine behind bar.

Replace damaged or missing base board.

Install 2 back flow prevention device on mop sink hose.

Repair leak on the base of 3-compartment sink.

Store cleaning tools on a rack over the mop sink.

Remove all unnecessary items throughout the establishment.

1″ air gap needed for ice machine & upstairs bar.

All hand sinks need to have paper towels at them.

Found presence of roaches in dry storage area.

Clean underneath ice machine behind bar.

Clean window door for the prep area.

Repair gap in the front door to create barrier from pest.

Mobile body camera policy written into law after months of conversation

The timing of the restaurant’s closing comes at a bad time as the business has 25 parties booked through Mardi Gras, which totals $54,960 in profit, according to Moore.

Now, he will have to reach out to those parties to let them know he will no longer be able to host them.

The post reads the building, equipment and business are for sale.

According to Moore, the building has been up for sale for a few months around $2.2 million.

South Alabama’s Kane Wommack set to take Alabama defensive coordinator job

Since announcing on Facebook, Moore said he has received two offers for the business: one to partner and another to be bought out. However, Moore said he is not looking to partner and will instead retire.

“I’ve been downtown at that restaurant almost half of my life,” Moore said. “I’m in my 30th year. And regardless how this turns out, I feel like one of the luckiest people in the world. I’m blessed. I wouldn’t have met my son if it weren’t for the restaurant. Mobile’s been great to us, to me and my family. We love Mobile. We’re still going to support downtown Mobile. But I just can’t take, nor can my staff, we can’t take the Board of Health. We just can’t. I wanted to make it to my 62nd birthday, which is Dec. 9 this year, but I’m just going to retire and sell. It’s heartbreaking.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.