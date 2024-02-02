Spot of Tea to reopen Friday ahead of Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spot of Tea will reopen on Friday morning under the same management, owner Tony Moore announced on Facebook on Thursday night.

The post also announced the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Mardi Gras.

This announcement comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health shut down the restaurant on Jan. 5. Just 11 days later, Moore announced the restaurant would officially close.

Moore posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page the restaurant would reopen under new management, but that post has since been deleted.

In his post on Thursday night, he said he is still running the business and is the “Proud Owner Since 1994.”

