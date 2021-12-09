Can you spot venomous snake in this photo? It’s waiting to ambush its prey in Georgia

State wildlife officials posted a photo after spotting something that has “black, chevron-like crossbands down its body” with a reddish-brown stripe on the center of its back.

If you guessed a timber rattlesnake, you’re right.

The photo shows a remote area in Georgia full of rocks, pine needles and cones — and state wildlife say a well-camouflaged snake is somewhere in there, too.

“Finally found it,” a woman posted on Facebook. “I’m rethinking all my playing out in the yard plans.”

Although timber rattlesnakes are a common snake, they are shy and avoid human interaction as much as possible, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

They sometimes follow a prey’s scent, but mostly sit and wait to ambush creatures “at the base of trees or next to fallen logs,’‘ the department said Dec. 6 on Facebook.

You likely won’t find this predator in an urban area but may spot it in “lowland crane thickets, high areas around swamps and river floodplains, hardwood and pine forests, mountainous areas, and rural habitats in farming areas,” state wildlife officials said.

Most timber rattlesnakes keep to themselves and “remain coiled or stretched out without moving,” according to wildlife officials. They rattle their tails and make loud buzzing noises as a warning signal.

Don’t provoke them — they will bite. They are not aggressive by nature and will only strike “as a last resort,” wildlife experts said.

Adult timber rattlesnakes usually reach up to 2.5 to 5 feet long but can grow up to 7 feet, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

A close-up of a timber rattlesnake

