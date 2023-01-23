Spotify expected to cut jobs as soon as this week - live updates

Spotify is expected to announce job losses this week - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spotify is expected to begin laying off staff as soon as this week, joining the wave of technology companies cutting jobs as the squeeze on household income tightens.

The music streaming giant, which has about 9,800 staff, laid off 38 people from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October but the scale of its next expected round of cuts is not clear.

Tech companies added to their headcounts during the pandemic amid expectations that working from home would remain entrenched much more widely once Covid restrictions were eased.

However they have been forced to make reductions in response to reduced advertising revenue and a shaky economic outlook.

Amazon confirmed this month it would cut 18,000 staff while Meta revealed last year it would shake 11,000 jobs.

Last week, Microsoft revealed it would axe 10,000 roles, while Google parent Alphabet said Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6pc of its global workforce.

A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming cuts.

Read the latest updates below.

07:52 AM

National Grid stands down coal power stations

National Grid has stood down three coal-fired power stations that it put on standby as the cold weather continues to put a strain on the supply of energy in Britain:

GB: All three contingency coal units stood down overnight. ^PH https://t.co/2gKMBiknbt — EnAppSys (@enappsys) January 23, 2023

However, households will be paid to cut their electricity use for the first time on Monday between 5pm and 6pm. Details here.

07:45 AM

Train strikes deliver £4m blow to Fuller's

Pub group Fuller's has warned over annual earnings after train strikes left it nursing a sales hit of around £4m and impacted its festive trading.

The group said sales in the four weeks over Christmas and New Year fell 5pc compared with the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck, which it blamed on the train strikes in the lead-up to Christmas.

Story continues

It said that since the start of October, industrial action has reduced its sales by some £4m and added the "consequent impact on profitability means that we now expect to report earnings below market expectations for the full year".

Chief executive Simon Emeny said it was "frustrating that the train strikes have set back our reported sales and earnings". He said:

While ongoing strike action will dampen sales, demand from customers remains good and we are optimistic that 2023 will deliver further sales growth through a busy calendar of events, and as office workers and tourists continue to return to the capital. We are operating in a high inflation environment and that continues to impact our operating costs and margins. While some of these costs may be temporary in nature, others - such as the national living wage increase - are more permanent and we are focused on taking action to mitigate these costs wherever we can.

Fuller's

07:24 AM

Spotify shares fell 66pc last year

The expected job cuts come after Spotify made a massive commitment to podcasting beginning in 2019.

It spent over a billion dollars on acquiring podcast networks, creation software, a hosting service and the rights to popular shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Armchair Expert.

Still, the investments have tested investors’ patience.

Shares tumbled 66pc last year as investors questioned when they would begin seeing returns.

Spotify executives said in June its podcast business would become profitable in the next one to two years.

07:20 AM

Good morning

Last week, Microsoft and Alphabet managed to announce 22,000 job cuts between them.

This week starts with the prospect that Spotify will join the wave of tech giants announcing sweeping redundancies.

The streaming giant is expected to make an announcement this week.

5 things to start your day

1) Food prices unfairly increased, says Tesco boss - Supermarkets claim to limit price hikes despite high inflation rates

2) Cold snap forces National Grid to put coal plants on standby - Contingency measure comes as the Met issues a weather warning

3) Zopa could let bank staff work abroad for more than half a year - Review comes as the shift to remote working shows no sign of slowing down

4) New pensions red tape to cost companies up to £34bn - Planned shake-up will force businesses to pump more money into underfunded schemes

5) HS2 bosses spend £1.4m on printing - Nearly 92 working days were lost in 2021-22 to allow HS2 staff to complete diversity training

What happened overnight

The dollar weakened and Japanese stocks rose amid subdued trading, with many major centres in Asia closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.4pc to end at 26,906.04, while the broader Topix index advanced 1pc to 1,945.38.

Australian shares fluctuated. Treasuries were little changed in Asia.

US equity futures dipped after a rally on Friday, when the S&P 500 Index rose for the first time in four days and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 saw the biggest one-day gain since November.

Meanwhile, bond yields moved higher in Australia and New Zealand, tracking moves in the US debt market on Friday.